About Me

I’m Adam Bhala Lough, a filmmaker, writer, and producer.

I’ve spent more than twenty five years making films and trying to get films made which are two very different jobs.

My work has premiered at Sundance, played theaters and festivals around the world, and landed on HBO, Netflix, and other places that make my parents believe I have a normal career.

Most recently, I co-created and directed Telemarketers, HBO’s hit documentary series about a group of telemarketers who became whistleblowers. It was HBO’s most-watched documentary of 2023, was nominated for an Emmy, and proved that sometimes projects that aren’t about celebrities or true crime can get made.

But that is not the whole story.

For every project that makes it onto HBO, there are a dozen more that get developed, packaged, pitched, revised, financed, almost sold, almost made, and then quietly disappear.

Almost Greenlit is for filmmakers, writers, producers, executives, students, and anyone curious about how projects actually live or die before the public ever hears about them.

I am not here to pretend there is a formula. There is not.

But after years of developing, directing, producing, pitching, getting rejected, getting lucky, and occasionally getting something all the way across the finish line, I do have a few things I can offer:

A real look at how the business works.

Stories about projects that had great ideas, great teams, great access, and still did not make it.

Practical lessons about packaging, tone, access, talent, buyers, timing, budgets, rights, ethics, and the psychology of development.

And hopefully, a little encouragement for people who are still in the part of the process where nobody believes in them.

You should subscribe if you are tired of reading only about the winners. The success stories are useful. But they are incomplete, and frankly boring.

A huge amount of filmmaking happens in the space between “this could be great” and “this is getting made.” That space is full of brilliant ideas, near misses, embarrassing mistakes, impossible timing, weird characters, beautiful failures, and projects that deserved a better fate.

That is the space I know best.

Welcome to Almost Greenlit.

— Adam Bhala Lough

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