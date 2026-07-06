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Case File 005 Bonus: DOGG POUND ON DEATH ROW (Full Budget)
19 hrs ago
•
Adam Bhala Lough
Case File 005 Bonus: DOGG POUND ON DEATH ROW (Original Deck)
19 hrs ago
•
Adam Bhala Lough
Case File 005: The Hip Hop Documentary I Built for Someone Else to Sell or Industry Rule Number 4,080
I Had RZA, Rough House, and the Death Row Archive. Then I Found Out Someone Else had Sold it.
19 hrs ago
•
Adam Bhala Lough
5
Case File 005 Bonus: Death Row Archive - Burbank, California
19 hrs ago
•
Adam Bhala Lough
June 2026
Case File 004: Bonus - The Full Michael Cohen Cameo
Jun 29
•
Adam Bhala Lough
1
7:07
Case File 004: Bonus - The Full Ray Lewis Cameo
Jun 29
•
Adam Bhala Lough
1:03
Case File 004: The Cameo.com Documentary That Never Happened
A brief, deranged attempt to make a movie about the strange new economy of celebrity desperation, fan intimacy, and paying a former Trump lawyer to yell…
Jun 29
•
Adam Bhala Lough
1
2
I Had One Week to Find a Documentary out of these Articles
A Viking treasure heist, a lost prince, a river that wants to destroy New Orleans, and one killer documentary we were already too late to make.
Jun 26
•
Adam Bhala Lough
Case File 003: I Found a Documentary Subject on Craigslist. Then Things Got Weird.
A Craigslist experiment, a $5 self-defense lesson, a suspicious trailer park martial artist, and the documentary ethics lesson hiding inside the joke.
Jun 22
•
Adam Bhala Lough
6
4
1
They Got a Murder Confession on Camera. Why Couldn’t They Sell the Documentary?
A dying sheriff ready tell all, a decades-old killing spree, a confession in a grocery-store freezer aisle, and the six-year true-crime project that…
Jun 20
•
Adam Bhala Lough
I Almost Hooked Up With Paris Hilton
By which I mean I almost directed her documentary. Obviously.
Jun 18
•
Adam Bhala Lough
2
1
The Civil War Reenactment Documentary That Never Made It to the Battlefield
Steven Leckart and I almost made a film about Gettysburg reenactors. Then COVID arrived, the shoot vanished, and the project became a lesson in timing…
Jun 14
•
Adam Bhala Lough
1
© 2026 Adam Bhala Lough
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