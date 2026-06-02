This is the companion interview to Case File 001: Mississippi River Styx. Read it first:

I wanted to hear directly from directors Tim Grant and Andy McMillan. We talked about how they found Kelly Phillips, what it felt like when HBO passed, why they kept making it anyway and what they’re working on now.

For this first case file, I’m making the bonus interview free. In the future, these deeper conversations, pitch materials, and back-room autopsies may become part of the paid tier.

How did you first find Kelly?

Andy: A little backstory. So, I was mostly working as a magazine photographer, and Tim had been trying to talk me into working on various film projects for a long time. And I was in Memphis on a shoot at a little dive bar near the river and bummed a cigarette off of Kelly. And he had the little printouts of his story. And I thought that was interesting because you don't see people promoti…