A Note on This Guest Case File

I’m treating this one more like a regular case file, even though I didn’t direct it, produce it or have any involvement in the project and there are a few reasons for that. First, Brandon is one of my oldest friends in the industry, so it feels fitting. Because of that friendship, he also gave me way more to work with than most guest contributors.

Second, he made a genuinely great deck for the project that is worth highlighting, breaking down and spending some real time with.

So I’m going deep on this one. More than 7,000 words deep.

Enjoy.

I have known Brandon Harris for seventeen years, which is long enough to have watched each other cycle through several different career stages on two different coasts.

Me, Brandon and the legend Clipper Darryl at a recent Clippers game

We first met when he interviewed me for Filmmaker Magazine. Brandon was a critic in his early 20’s and since then, he has been a filmmaker, a festival programmer, an Amazon Studios executive, a producer, an author, the co-founder of a production company with Oscar winning director Shaka King, and, just like me, a person who has spent his entire adult life making movies in some way shape or form.

Over the years, Brandon and I have also developed the kind of friendship where a conversation about an almost greenlit documentary can begin with Dame Dash (for the record, Brandon vouched that Dame did in fact ask me to direct the official Rocafella documentary), detour through John Leguizamo, child-molester scripts, the Cincinnati Reds and an alleged conspiracy involving Cal Ripken Jr. and the lights at Camden Yards before either of us remembers why we got on the call.

Eventually, we got to the project.

It was a documentary about Eric Davis, the almost supernaturally gifted Cincinnati Reds outfielder who had been Brandon’s childhood hero. Davis was one of the most electrifying baseball players of the 1980s a player whose peak was extraordinary enough to inspire awe from his peers, but whose career was repeatedly interrupted by injuries, illness and drug rumors that were just not true.

Brandon did not just think Eric Davis deserved a documentary.

He believed Eric Davis needed a motherfuckin’ documentary.

And for a brief period in 2022, it appeared he was actually going to get to make it.

In a hotel lobby outside Dayton, Eric said yes. So ESPN said yes. Then the producers of 30 for 30 came aboard. Brandon assembled a first-rate team of producers and archivists and began preparing to spend the next six months interviewing the baseball legends he had grown up watching in Cincinnati.

There was only one problem.

The movie ESPN had agreed to make had never actually been greenlit. Brandon just didn’t know it yet. By the time he found out, he had already spent months building the film and years of his life imagining what it would mean to tell the story of his childhood hero.

Every Kid in Cincinnati Wanted to Be Eric Davis

Brandon Harris: Noah Buschel and I were friendly. We were both big baseball fans, and we had both written for Hammer to Nail. He would send me baseball cards every once in a while.

One time, he sent me a 3-D Eric Davis card because we had talked about how I grew up in the shadow—or the twilight—of Eric Davis’s great mid- and late-’80s seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, right as I was becoming a baseball fan.

ABL: For those who don’t know, you grew up in Cincinnati.

Brandon: I grew up in Cincinnati. We would talk about the Reds of that era, so he sent me that card.

ABL: Wait, because I just realized this, Eric must have been a childhood hero of yours?

Brandon: Certainly. I talk about this in the New Yorker piece I wrote about Keith O’Brien’s Pete Rose biography, Charlie Hustle, where I also reviewed Eric Davis’s memoir.

In the Little League fields of Cincinnati, Ohio, as a child in the early ’90s, Eric Davis was like a god. He was Adonis. He was everything one aspired to be as a young Black boy.

There was not a single kid on our Little League team who didn’t emulate Eric Davis’s batting stance in the mirror. He was such a hero at that point.

Eric, Barry Larkin, Chris Sabo and Paul O’Neill, before he was traded to the New York Yankees—they all captured the imagination of a whole generation of Cincinnati sports fans who are now aging millennials who haven’t seen a World Series since.

Eric Davis wasn’t just a player Brandon loved. He was part of his childhood idea of greatness and black excellence.

The deck widens the story beyond Eric: South Central, Harvard Park, Darryl Strawberry, Chris Brown, and a time when baseball still mattered deeply in Black America.

Harvard Park was where Eric, Darryl and Chris had developed their games. Even after reaching the majors, they returned during the winters to train there and work with younger players from the neighborhood. The deck describes an era when roughly a quarter of Major League players were Black and baseball still had a hold on Black America. This was all important to Brandon to tell.

This Was Not Just a Baseball Movie

Brandon: Noah sent me this project about Eric Davis, and I was like, “Whoa. I feel like I should produce that.”

And he was like, “Great. I mean, I guess I want to direct it.”

And I was like, “You guess?”

He said, “I tried to convince a few directors of his greatness, but no one got it.”

And I was like, “A lot of people don’t.”

Eric is sort of outside the official canon of great players. And yet all the great players think of him as a great player. It’s a very odd place in baseball history.

He’s outside the Hall of Fame, and yet most of the iconic ’80s Hall of Famers would say he was as talented as any of them. It’s such a dramatic story, and a story of unbelievable determination to come back over and over.

The more I researched this with Noah that winter of 2022, I became convinced there wasn’t just a story about Eric Davis’s comebacks and the heartwarming triumph-over-adversity tale—the kidney, the cancer, the unluckiest player ever.

ABL: Is he in the Hall of Fame? I’m getting way ahead, but I ask because I wonder if he needs this movie in a lot of ways.

Brandon: I think the likelihood of Eric getting into the Hall of Fame is pretty small. I would have made the argument in the film that a lot of that has to do with how we acknowledge or calculate greatness in baseball.

Eric played only about half the games he could have played over his 17-year career. Nine out of ten consecutive seasons ended with season-ending surgeries. When you look at his stats in a certain light, he’s clearly one of the more exceptional players of his era.

If you take his run from the middle of July 1986 to the middle of July 1987—162 consecutive games—he hit nearly 50 home runs while stealing nearly 100 bases. It was a level of dominance the game still has never seen since.

Eric’s game at the height of his talents was unprecedented, and it was acknowledged as such by the national media at the time. He became a major superstar. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

But then the reputation-tarnishing rumors began. Then the injuries began.

That was something I wanted to explore in the film: How does baseball measure greatness? Through these longitudinal stats—3,000 hits, 500 home runs, 300 wins. For a long time, those were the key benchmarks you wanted a Hall of Famer to reach.

Plenty of athletes have great highlight reels. That does not automatically make them documentary subjects.

Brandon’s breakthrough was realizing that Eric Davis’s story was not simply about a great baseball player, It was about the way institutions decide what greatness looks like and who gets remembered as heroic, fragile, difficult or disposable.

These are probably the most fun pages in the deck. They make Eric feel fast, stylish, dangerous and for one stretch, he was doing things nobody in baseball had done before, and he looked cooler than everyone else doing them.

But Brandon was not just trying to prove that Eric Davis had been a crazy talented ballplayer with swag for days...

He was preparing to argue that baseball history had misunderstood Eric Davis.

And that argument became the center of the movie.

The problem was that not everyone involved agreed it should be.

A Body and the Media That Failed Him

Eric Davis played baseball as if his body were inexhaustible. When it repeatedly broke under the strain, the press treated the injuries less like medical events than character evidence.

Brandon: As I started to shape the story with Noah and build the deck, there was an increasing disagreement between us about how much the movie should focus on Eric Davis’s struggle to be accepted in the firmament of Major League Baseball.

His reputation very early in his career was tarred by drug rumors that were completely fabricated by the Philadelphia Phillies general manager.

To this day, I think many casual baseball fans who are Gen Xers or baby boomers probably think those rumors are the reason Eric Davis did not have the Hall of Fame career his talent promised.

When we began pitching the project, we talked to a former ESPN executive who later became an executive producer on the movie. He said, “I thought Eric Davis ran afoul of the league because of drugs.”

It’s the question of why that kept happening to these sorts of Black athletes, as opposed to other types of transgressions happening in Major League Baseball that didn’t become quite as giant a scandal.

I think there was a double standard there to explore. Increasingly, I thought that was as compelling a story as Eric’s on-field story.

Noah didn’t agree with me.

The deck makes Brandon’s argument bluntly. White players like Cal Ripken and Don Mattingly were praised for intelligence and professionalism.

Davis was labeled a diva.

His injuries became evidence that he was soft, selfish or unwilling to play hurt.

Then there were the injuries themselves: In the 1990 World Series, Davis lacerated his kidney while making a diving catch. He stayed in the game for another half inning before being helped into the clubhouse, where he began urinating blood. The Reds won the championship while he was recovering from emergency surgery.

The deck does not avoid the ugliest part of the story. It addresses Reds owner Marge Schott’s treatment of Davis after the injury, including the racist language she reportedly used about him.

This was not a nostalgic Reds movie. It was an argument about ownership, power and whose pain gets believed.

Davis later fractured his collarbone making another diving catch. Then he herniated a disc in his neck while attempting a leaping catch at Fenway Park. Doctors told him that another bad landing could leave him permanently paralyzed.

Still, the story that followed him was that he could not stay on the field.

Brandon had a movie now, with a compelling story arc and multiple layers of complexity.

The next question was whether Eric Davis wanted to be part of it.

Meeting the Man from the Baseball Card

Ezra Edelman had introduced Brandon to Connor Schell, the former ESPN executive who helped create 30 for 30. After Connor agreed to produce the film, he asked the obvious first question: Did Eric Davis actually want to do it?

There are projects where securing access requires agents, attorneys, managers, producers and six months of unanswered emails.

In this case, Brandon found Eric Davis’s work email on LinkedIn.

Brandon Harris: I got on LinkedIn. Eric’s Cincinnati Reds email—he was a special assistant to the general manager—was on there. So I shot him an email.

I told him I wanted to make a documentary about his life and pitch it to ESPN, and that Connor Schell, who did 30 for 30, was producing it with me and Shaka King. I asked him what he thought.

He agreed to have coffee with me at a hotel in the northern suburbs of Cincinnati, just outside Dayton. I think he had been working with the Dayton Dragons and was staying there.

I met him there.

He came down in a full red tracksuit, and he was the coolest motherfucker of all time. You were just like, “Oh shit, Eric Davis is in the house.”

He was very charismatic. You immediately realized he would be great on camera. If you’re doing a spine interview, he could kill it.

He told me some things that had to be off the record. He also suggested he didn’t want to varnish anything over. He was going to be totally candid about what he could talk about. There were other things he probably wouldn’t talk about.

I could tell he was feeling me out, but we had a good vibe. He was like, “Great, let’s do it.”

For a filmmaker, this is an intoxicating moment. The subject is charismatic and the connection feels real. He says yes.

You begin imagining the film in your head.

ABL: Did you have a deal with Eric at that point? Was there any paper?

Brandon: We had no paper.

ABL: You had a handshake deal.

Brandon: We had a handshake after a two-hour conversation. And that comes into play later, as we’ll see.

That detail would matter later.

Regardless, Eric had agreed to participate.

With Eric aboard and Connor Schell producing, the next stop was ESPN.

A Home Run on the First Pitch

Connor Schell had helped create 30 for 30. His company, Words + Pictures, had a relationship with ESPN that made the project feel less like a lottery ticket and more like a legitimate production.

Brandon Harris: I showed the deck to Ezra Edelman, who I had become friendly with while O.J.: Made in America was on.

Ezra was very much like, “I don’t want to produce it myself, but you should talk to Connor Schell, and I’ll introduce you.”

So I spoke to Connor Schell, who has a company called Words + Pictures. He was a longtime ESPN executive and founded the 30 for 30 series with Bill Simmons.

I basically told him much of the story I just told you over an hour, and they agreed to produce it.

Connor joined, and we built the pitch. I already had a deck, but we built a pitch that incorporated video of Eric and pieces of the deck in different segments.

You see the injury in the World Series, where he lacerated his kidney and almost bled to death on the field. You see him at his peak in this little ESPN SportsCenter feature on the first half of 1987, when he was the best player anyone had ever seen. You see the Comeback Player of the Year season in 1996.

Brandon and his team built the presentation around archival clips. Then, during the actual pitch, his internet failed.

Brandon: It was the summer of 2022. We finally got a date to pitch ESPN at the end of that summer.

We pitched ESPN, and my pitch deck failed. I have bad internet here in the crib. So while I was pitching, I had to improvise and basically act out Eric’s kidney getting lacerated and what happened over Zoom.

I guess I did it in a very compelling fashion, because after a few days I was told by the executive managing the project at Words + Pictures that they were going to make the movie.

ABL: Which must have been a huge relief for you, but also just awesome. Number one, landing a project at ESPN is huge.

Brandon: It was the biggest deal.

ABL: But number two, when you get the deal off the first pitch, it’s amazing. That’s what happened with Telemarketers. We pitched only one place. HBO bought it.

But I’ve had other projects where we pitched fifteen fucking places, all the way from HBO down to Freeform, and it’s taken three months of my life and everybody passes. That fucking sucks.

So if you get a home run off your first at-bat, that’s huge.

Brandon: It felt so good.

It’s easy to take it for granted at the time, because you’ve got to think what you’re doing is dope or else why do it? So you’re like, “Obviously it was dope and people liked it.”

It felt like Connor’s deal was pretty ironclad, where he could basically make three movies a year regardless of whatever he wanted. So I felt really good going in.

Looking back on it now, it does feel really magical.

The wish list included Cal Ripken Jr., Barry Bonds, Pete Rose, Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry and Eric Davis himself.

At this point, Brandon was no longer wondering whether he had a movie. ESPN had said it wanted the movie. Words + Pictures was producing. He began assembling the people who would make it.

Everybody Started Acting Like It Was Happening

Once a project receives a verbal yes, everyone begins behaving as if the money already exists.

Producers are hired. Archivists start researching. Lawyers negotiate fees. Calendars fill up. The filmmaker begins mentally living inside the next six months.

The dangerous part is that all of this can happen before a buyer has formally approved the budget.

Brandon Harris: We were very quickly building the team to make the movie. I hired Sierra Pettengill, a great filmmaker in her own right, to do the archival.

ABL: She’s known as an ace archivist. I’ve reached out to her about projects in the past, too, but she was always booked.

Brandon: I met up with her for a drink in Brooklyn early that summer. She doesn’t like baseball at all, and I was just like, “Let me tell you a story.”

The story isn’t so much about Eric Davis’s triumphs and failures and vulnerability on the field, although that’s a key part of it. It’s also all the stuff off the field.

By the end of it, she was like, “I’m definitely doing this movie with you. Let’s do it. I mean, please.”

Krista Parris, a veteran documentary producer and a scrappy New York indie producer, agreed to come on as the creative producer. Alex Ashe, a really talented DP who had just shot the new Ira Sachs movie, was going to shoot the interviews.

We felt really good about the team we had assembled. We had already begun some of the archival research, and I had been talking to Eric more about things he could provide, relationships he could provide and access he could provide.

I suddenly had this vision for the next six months of my life: hanging out with a bevy of baseball legends, talking to them about this unique man and this unique moment in the game’s history and in their own lives.

That seemed like such a privilege. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Brandon had also built the deck, pulled the archival clips, edited the pitch material and shaped the presentation himself while running Shaka King’s production company as his day job.

ABL: Who paid for the pitch materials? Who paid for the development of this project?

Brandon: You could say I paid for it out of my salary at I’d Watch That, because I did it all for free. I built all of it myself.

I pulled the clips from individual game uploads on YouTube. You find the play in question, throw it into DaVinci, pull that little segment out, and that’s how I did it. I was using low-resolution, publicly available versions of the games.

ABL: So you’re doing all that fuckin’ work.

Brandon: I’m doing all of that while I’m running a production company. I’m hearing pitches, taking generals, giving writers notes, hyping up our projects to our partners at FX and reading features I hoped Shaka would direct.

Brandon was doing real work that was still technically unpaid development.

The deck described a film built from home movies, game broadcasts, news segments, rehab footage, still photography and contemporary interviews—a “lyrical portrait” of Eric and an era of Black American baseball.

These were not just biographical beats. They were the archival sequences Brandon and his team expected to spend the next six months building.

Then shit began to evaporate.

Brandon: The first time I heard from Words + Pictures that the budget they had sent to ESPN had not gotten approval—and that they felt that was weird, or that it was taking longer than it should—was sometime in November. It could have been late October, but I think it was November.

ABL: When did you pitch?

Brandon: We pitched the first week of September and heard they wanted to make the movie right around Labor Day.

For the next four or five weeks, it was like, “Okay, let’s build the movie so we can have a real budget to send them.”

The budget was $1.3 million. We sent them that budget, but Words + Pictures wasn’t giving me much access to the feedback they were getting from ESPN.

ABL: They weren’t looping you in on the emails.

Brandon: No. They definitely didn’t let me in on the idea that the movie wasn’t really greenlit until sometime in early November.

We were, I think, just days away from actually starting Sierra. Then we held the train, and I was asked to pitch the movie for a second time.

ABL: God, that’s the worst.

By November, the budget still had not been approved.

Brandon was told ESPN wanted to hear the pitch again.

At Bat Again: The Second Pitch

There are few things more demoralizing than being asked to re-pitch a movie you have already been told is getting made. You sang for your supper once. Now you are being asked to sing again while someone quietly removes the food from the table.

You cannot object, because objecting makes you look difficult. So you perform enthusiasm.

Brandon Harris: I was asked to pitch the movie for a second time.

The first time, Adam Neuhaus had been there and heard the pitch with another young woman, and then they essentially bought it. Not quite in the room, but that was the vibe.

I also didn’t get the sense that he completely bought my argument about Eric Davis. I sensed a little big-market bias from him: “This is a cute story, a Cincinnati story.”

But the argument about Eric, I didn’t know if he fully bought.

The second time, I pitched it to a woman named Marsha Cook, who I gathered was a little further up the food chain and was newer there.

She heard the pitch, and it went swimmingly. I did sense, “Okay, I’m still singing for my supper here.”

She said to me, “Brandon, you’re such an erudite.” Then she compared me to some monologist—Anna Deavere Smith. She was like, “That was as if Anna Deavere Smith had done that at the Taper Forum.”

I was like, “Stop. That’s sweet of you.”

But I was also like, “Okay. Cleared that hurdle. She gets it. Great. Moving on. Now they’ll write the check. Done.”

Then the holidays hit. Everything slows down.

I was back in Cincinnati, and I was about to go make the Eric Davis movie. I was really feeling my oats back home and talking to people locally about being involved in the movie.

I talked to Paul Daugherty, the longtime Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist. He was excited to be a part of it. And Ken Broo, the local television sports anchor.

We were just getting our ducks in a row.

Brandon went on Christmas break believing he had cleared another hurdle. In reality, the existence of the hurdle should have been a warning.

Then ESPN asked for one more meeting.

Like Joe Pesci Walking Into the Basement

I have been asked to pitch the same movie twice before, which is degrading enough.

I have never been asked to pitch one three times.

That is no longer singing for your supper. That is a hostage situation with catering.

Part of me thinks I would have walked. But Brandon was personally invested in this project. It was his childhood hero, after all.

Then the worst possible thing happened: Brandon got on the Zoom and found himself being asked to prove that the film contained the argument at the center of the deck.

Brandon Harris: Right after the holiday, I was told by Words + Pictures that I needed to have another meeting with Marsha Cook and with someone else.

In the previous meeting with Marsha, the Words + Pictures team had joined me. But on this one, they didn’t even join.

It was just me, Marsha and a guy who had directed a number of movies for ESPN. Gentry Kirby.

Marsha was in transit, so it was one of those Zoom calls where someone is in a car and it feels like there’s a lot going on. Gentry looked like he was in some sort of buck-hunter lodge or something.

Marsha was basically like, “Look, I just wanted to get together again and talk a little bit about how the movie is going to deal with what Dusty Baker had to say at the end of this year’s World Series.”

And I was like, “What did Dusty Baker have to say at the end of this year’s World Series?”

She said he had been reflecting on how sad it was that he won the World Series in a year where there were no Black players in the World Series for the first time since 1950 or 1952 or something. So they were wondering how the movie was going to deal with that.

I think I understood what the question was implying.

And I also understood that the vibe of the room was kind of like when Joe Pesci walks into the basement in Goodfellas thinking he’s going to get made, but there’s a guy standing there.

I didn’t quite know how to answer the question other than to say that I thought it was evident in the pitch they had heard how the movie dealt with the end of a certain vision of the Black American baseball player.

Eric is representative of the last great generation of homegrown, non-nepo-baby, urban Black ballplayers that we don’t see as much anymore.

We’ve seen African American participation in Major League Baseball decline precipitously, even as overall Black participation has stayed flat or climbed a bit because of the influx of Black players from Latin America—Dominicans, Venezuelans, Puerto Ricans.

The movie was going to deal with that inherently in the way it talked about how the media, ownership and management treated Eric Davis with bigotry.

Over the course of the ’80s and ’90s, this was the reality of a certain Black ballplayer. Maybe that’s part of why there is no longer an era where someone like Eric would choose baseball over football or basketball, even though he was an all-state star in both.

The fact of what happened to the Black American baseball player would be explored through the breadth of Eric’s story.

The vibe of the call was cordial enough, but I did sense something was off.

Baseball is rarely played in South Central anymore.

There never was another Willie Mays.

There will never be another Eric Davis.

The frustrating part is that Brandon had already answered the question.

It was in the deck. It was right there on page 50.

The decline of Black American participation in baseball was not an additional issue to be pasted onto Eric’s biography. It was the reason Eric’s biography mattered.

For another week, the project remained alive.

Then Brandon’s phone rang.

Two Days Before Christmas

The call came around Christmas while Brandon was sitting in a Mexican restaurant in Covington, Kentucky, with a childhood friend.

Brandon Harris: For another week, the project was alive. We were still preparing to begin the archival work, which we had pushed a couple of times with Sierra. I think our date at that point was January 4. We anticipated that the budget would be approved by then, my deal would be done, and we would start.

Then I got a call, I want to say maybe two days before Christmas, from Marie. She basically said ESPN was pulling the plug.

She did not give me a ton of context. Of course, the context in the entertainment world was that Disney had just announced something like 7,000 job cuts and was cutting a lot of programming and staff at ESPN.

I think my little $1.3 million documentary about a not terribly famous—and not coastal-famous—Major League Baseball star was the easy thing to mop off.

We got no meaningful notes about it whatsoever.

ABL: She didn’t give you any specific feedback or reasons?

Brandon: No.

ABL: Were you by yourself when you got the call?

Brandon: No, I was actually in a Mexican restaurant in Covington, Kentucky, with a childhood friend. I think we had just played disc golf. He was also back for the holidays.

So, yeah, it was obviously terrible news.

This is the part of the business people outside it don’t understand: A project can be discussed, encouraged, packaged, staffed, budgeted and emotionally inhabited long before anyone has truly committed to making it and you can spend months making a movie that does not technically exist.

In his opinion, ESPN had agreed to make Brandon’s film. But in reality, it had never approved the money.

The Slow Death After the Official Death

Projects rarely die once. They die in stages.

Brandon Harris: Given that Words + Pictures had a first-look deal with ESPN, I thought they would join us in taking the project elsewhere.

But they let me know, in a separate call or email, that they would not have the capacity to take the project out themselves. So at that point, we were looking for new producers or producing partners.

That February or March, I reached out to Jamal Henderson at SpringHill, LeBron James’s company. He immediately put me in touch with an associate of his, Jackson New.

Very quickly, it seemed like they were going to board the movie and we would take it out together.

Then the writers’ and actors’ strikes began in May. Our deal at FX ended and everything paused. It seemed like a documentary about Eric Davis was something that, while everything else was paused, a company like SpringHill might find the time to engage in.

The exact opposite happened.

They ghosted me at some point. I’ve had several conversations with Jamal over the years about other projects, but I still haven’t gotten to ask, “Why did you guys stop returning my emails about that project?”

The long and short of it is that they ultimately chose not to engage.

ABL: I had the same thought process you did: Hollywood can’t make narrative films, so they’ll turn to docs now. But it didn’t happen.

I think a general fear and anxiety took over the industry and shut everyone down. Us included. Nonfiction filmmakers included. It just fucking sucked.

And to be honest, it hasn’t come back. We haven’t climbed out of that pit.

Brandon: Everything is still stuck in that rut. Things sell and occasionally something gets made, but it’s been three and a half years of that.

After SpringHill, Brandon found himself in Greece having dinner with a Greek billionaire who was also a film financier.

Brandon: I started pitching him the doc. By the end of it, he was like,

“I’m not a baseball fan, but if I was an American, I would love baseball. This is a great doc. This is a great film. You’re making this film.”

And I was like, “Do you want to help with it?”

He was like, “Maybe I should.”

He was looking at my girlfriend at the time, and she was like, “He’s got LeBron James. It’s all good.”

She literally poured cold water on it at the table.

There’s probably a whole other chapter in another memoir about that, but I doubt I’ll write it.

That summer, Brandon pursued another version through FX and The New York Times Presents.

Brandon: For a second, we were going to make it there. The problem was they wouldn’t give us a real budget.

They didn’t want to pay for the Major League Baseball archival. They wanted to claim fair use on all of it. They were like, “We’re a news organization. We’ll just claim fair use.”

I was like, “Okay, but we still need an archival budget for everything else.”

I would still have to get local news clips of Eric playing, spring training, giving interviews, and the press conference with Marge Schott at his bedside.

They said, “We can spend $75,000 total on the archival and the music.”

I said, “That’s just not enough. We can’t make the movie I want to make. Plus, we need to compensate Eric.”

They said we could compensate him for his own archival materials, but that it was against their mode of operating to compensate him for his story or his participation.

We went back to Eric’s lawyer. His lawyer said, “I can take this back to Eric, but I don’t think he’s going to like it. Can’t there be a fee of some kind?”

I said, “What if we structure it so that, out of the $75,000, I make a bare-bones version? I spend $50,000 on the other archival that I’m not fair-using and a couple of music cues that are obscure and work for the period.”

He took it back to Eric.

Eric said $25,000 was not enough.

Brandon called him directly.

Brandon: I said, “Let’s say I go get half a million dollars to make this movie. I’m not taking a check myself. That’s just getting us through a shoot, an edit and maybe some of the music. What portion of that would you need to feel comfortable? What’s the number where you would feel taken care of?”

He paused. He was quiet on the phone for ten seconds.

Then he said,

“Brandon, when I think about my life, all the things I’ve done, all the things I’ve seen, the people I’ve met and have known, and everything that was done to me, you can’t really put a price on it.”

It made me want to make the movie more than ever. I was like, “I want that Eric Davis. I want to put him on screen.”

And who am I to tell Eric Davis he’s wrong? Even if I know what the market bears for this kind of story, I can’t tell him, “Bro, you should take the $25,000. No one else gave you $25,000 to make a doc. Let’s just make it. This will be enough.”

I can’t tell him that.

So we left it. I said, “I guess we won’t make it there. We’ve gotten close a couple of times. I’m going to try again, and I’ll keep at it.”

He said, “Bet. Just holler at me.”

Eric was not wrong.

Brandon also was not wrong to know that every documentary has a number it can realistically support.

That is where the moral language of documentary filmmaking collides with the brutal arithmetic of documentary financing.

There was still Netflix.

Brandon: I pitched it on a lark through my friend Joey Brown, an executive at Netflix. He knew about the pitch, and he’s a baseball nerd.

He said, “Dude, you should pitch this to the Untold guys. I’ll introduce you.”

I got to the Untold team through him, but they sent a junior person on their team—a white woman in her late twenties who I don’t think had ever watched an entire Major League Baseball game.

She was fully not the audience for the pitch, and they passed.

By then, the movie had survived ESPN, Words + Pictures, SpringHill, the strikes, a Greek billionaire, FX and Netflix.

It was still alive in the specific way some dead projects remain alive: there was a filmmaker who had not stopped believing in it, a subject who had not withdrawn his participation and a deck waiting for the next person willing to open it.

Hope Springs Eternal

This case file does not have a clean ending.

Eric Davis is still here, still alive. Brandon is still producing film. The deck exists. The archival plan exists. The team could be reassembled.

The project is not alive exactly.

But it is not entirely dead either.

Brandon Harris: I certainly think the documentary I would have made—and would still like to make one day—would bring another layer of emotionality to the tale. It’s my story.

ABL: So it’s still potentially ongoing. Eric is still out there. He’s still alive. He’s still willing to tell his story.

You’ve still got the pitch and the materials, I’m assuming.

Brandon: Yeah.

ABL: Those are free and clear. You know how much you can make it for. You don’t know what Eric wants. That’s still a question mark, but it’s pretty close to what I refer to as turnkey.

Brandon: Right. It’s turnkey. If someone gave me $500,000 tomorrow, I could go make this movie.

ABL: We don’t need any more development. We could go straight into it. Straight into pre-production within a few weeks.

Brandon: I’d literally call Sierra Pettengill and Christa Parisi and say, “When can you make this movie? Let’s go make it together. I’ve got the money. I can pay you. Let’s go do it.”

ABL: This is a very archival-driven project, so we’re talking about very few days of production. This is really going to be made in the edit room. It’s 80 percent edit room.

A master interview, some other guys talking about him, maybe go back and do a couple of pickups with Eric. You could knock this out in five to seven days of production if you produced it right.

It’s a turnkey project waiting for somebody to come in and fill the gap. Put up the money.

Brandon: Exactly.

ABL: So it could still happen as long as Eric is alive and kicking. Granted, you have to figure out what he wants exactly. To me, that’s a lingering issue that’s a little dangerous. Even if you got $800,000, he could say no.

Brandon: Right.

ABL: But who knows? These things are all about timing. I feel like that’s the major lesson of this fucking Substack: timing.

Brandon: Look, I really do feel like the day will come when I’ll have the right conversation with the right person with some money who understands Eric Davis’s greatness and says, “Yo, I actually want to see this movie. You need $500,000? I got you.”

I somehow believe that’ll happen.

I just hope that, A, Eric is still alive, and B, if he is and I call him and say, “Eric, remember that time I asked you many years ago, if I had $500,000 to make this movie, how much would you need to feel good about it and go make it with me?”

It’s time to answer the question, bro. I hope you’ve been thinking about it.

ABL: But you did get to meet one of your childhood heroes, regardless of what happened.

Brandon: No complaints. It was dope. I’m lucky.

ABL: This something I’ve been thinking about a lot lately: We’re filmmakers, so naturally we obsess over the part where the movie didn’t happen. But imagine telling nine-year-old Brandon that he would someday meet Eric Davis and develop a fucking dope documentary about him. He would not be asking whether ESPN approved the budget. He would just think that was the coolest shit in the world.

Then comes the final page.

The last page of Brandon’s deck contains three words:

Hope springs eternal.

It is a baseball expression, but it could just as easily describe documentary development and the recurring belief that next season, next buyer, next meeting or next phone call will finally be the one.

Brandon already got to meet his childhood hero.

He is still waiting to make the movie about him.

Me, Brandon and the legend Clipper Darryl, again.

Because this series deals with real projects, real people, and real companies, here’s the boring but necessary note:

Almost Greenlit is written from my personal perspective and memory as a filmmaker and producer involved in the development and pitching of these projects. It is not intended to be a definitive account of what any buyer, executive, company, filmmaker, subject, agent, financier, distributor, or other participant thought, intended, or decided at the time.

Where I describe meetings, pitches, passes, development history, business decisions, or creative choices, I am describing my own recollection, interpretation, and opinion unless otherwise stated. Any quoted material is included from my own correspondence, public materials, interviews, or with permission where appropriate.

Materials such as trailers, teasers, pitch decks, posters, stills, artwork, clips, screenshots, and other project-related assets may be included for commentary, criticism, historical context, archival reference, and educational purposes. I do not claim ownership of any third-party copyrighted material included or referenced here. Unless otherwise noted, photographs included in this series are my own or are used with permission.

Nothing in this series is intended to attack, disparage, or misrepresent anyone involved. The goal is to examine how projects are developed, pitched, passed on, revived, abandoned, or made anyway and what other filmmakers can learn from that process.