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Adam
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A touch more context from ESPN side:

“I sensed a little big-market bias from him: “This is a cute story, a Cincinnati story.”

It had nothing to do with big market bias. We had been pitched some high profile Marge Schott films in the same time period that had Eric onboard as well and told part of the thesis of Brandon’s film.

As written in the piece, it was a great pitch by Brandon and should have been made but got caught up within network shenanigans.

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