I sit down with Amman Abbasi to reminisce about the shoe covers, the starfruit elixirs, and the $20 million no and he proceeds to blow the entire story wide open by remembering it almost completely differently than I do.

Amman attempting to take a photo of his shoe-covers (photo by Amman Abbasi)

Right before publishing the three-part case file on the failed DJ Khaled documentary, I sat down with Amman Abbasi at a restaurant in Echo Park to eat Dodger Dogs and find out what he remembered.

One of the fun things about failed-project autopsies is you think you remember the story clearly until you talk to the other person who lived through it too.

I remembered the Miami meeting as awkward, tense, and vaguely hostile. Amman remembered it very differently.

He also remembered things I had completely forgotten: Lenny Santiago being at the house, Khaled coming out shirtless in gym shorts, the meeting stretching into the night, the chef continuing to bring out food, and much, much more.

We talked about the original idea, the deck, Jay-Z’s involvement, the Palestine ending, the archive, the fake economics of documentary sale announcements, and why the project still hurts a little… not because it died, but because it was actually a good idea we both would have enjoyed making.

And then, just when I thought we were simply reminiscing, Amman dropped a bomb on me about going back to Miami.

Here is our conversation, edited and condensed for clarity.