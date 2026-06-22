In the spring of 2023, I put an ad on Craigslist asking strangers around America to sell us their footage.

I thought I was looking for tapes.

What I was really asking was a question I had not thought through: when a piece of someone’s life has been sitting in a closet long enough, who gets to decide what it means?

At the time, I would have told you the idea was about archives, forgotten home movies, dead relatives’ basements, unfinished documentaries, the weird private subconscious of America, sitting unlabeled in garages while the rest of the country tried to become content.

But the ad did not just bring us footage.

It brought us people.

And one particular person who answered had a very different idea of what they were giving away.

The ad would be intentionally vague.

WE PAY CASH FOR YOUR FOOTAGE.

That was basically it.

The hope was that America would answer.…