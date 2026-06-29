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Jeremy Redleaf
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Great read! I definitely thinks there's a story somewhere in here, probably about a few of the people on it and how this fits into their life. I have to believe that for one of these celebrities, this is their main form of intimacy or human connection or some kind of weird proxy for their state of affairs. This deserve to be remembered in cultural history, and you've done a great job of that. 120 more!

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