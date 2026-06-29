I paid Michael Cohen (Donald Trump’s former lawyer, fixer, cooperator, podcaster, author of Disloyal, and one of the more unlikely people ever to enter the birthday-message economy) to record a Cameo for my friend Allan Lopez.

The assignment was simple.

Allan was turning forty-three. He was a good dad, a good friend, beloved by a long-running group chat of college buddies who have now reached the age where our conversations increasingly involve cholesterol, colonoscopies, and which one of us is ruining every video by refusing to get an iPhone.

I expected Michael Cohen to say happy birthday, roast Allan a little, plug his book, and move on after 45 seconds.

Instead, he gave us nearly seven and a half minutes.

He opened by calling himself Trump’s former fixer and predicting Trump would soon be indicted and incarcerated.

He invoked the Jewish blessing for a long life.

He explained that his grandmother was from Buenos Aires, which helped him in Spanish class.

He gave Allan a full COVID-safety protocol for his birthday party.

He diagnosed the collapse of American democracy.

He called Donald Trump an “orange-crusted, bloviated fuck-nut.”

Then, after taking us through the entire moral collapse of the republic, he remembered why he was there.

“Happy birthday.”

It was one of the greatest things I had ever seen.

And for about a month, I thought it might lead to a documentary.

The problem was that I had confused an incredible seven-minute video with a feature-length movie and those are not the same thing.

But before I understood that, I became completely obsessed with Cameo.

My Strange Cameo Obsession

In September 2020, I became obsessed with Cameo.

Like a lot of people during that particular phase of the pandemic internet, I could not stop scrolling through the site. Cameo was this beautiful, horrifying digital flea market where you could pay a former child star, an aging reality villain, a retired athlete, a disgraced political figure or William Hung to look directly into their phone and pretend they knew you.

It was celebrity culture stripped of every remaining illusion.

For somewhere between $30 and $1500, fame became personal, transactional, and deeply weird.

But what people were really buying was not just a video.

They were buying evidence that someone who had existed only as a face on a screen had paused their real life long enough to say their name.

That is a more powerful thing than we like to admit.

A lot of adult life is just increasingly elaborate ways of asking: Do you see me? Do I matter to you at all? Cameo had figured out how to put a price on a very old human need so people were buying pep talks from D-list icons divorce announcements from reality stars roasts from professional wrestlers congratulations from people whose names you vaguely remembered from VH1.

It was like Make-A-Wish for adults with PayPal and a pandemic check to burn.

Naturally, I thought: this should be a motherfucking documentary.

The Idea

I started imagining a movie about the strange new economy of digital intimacy. Cameo was where public figures could turn a complicated second act into something personal, weird, and unexpectedly lucrative, fans could purchase proximity to people they had never actually met, and everyone involved agreed to pretend this was totally normal.

There were probably real themes in there.

Fame.

Labor.

The gig economy.

Parasocial relationships.

American loneliness.

The pandemic.

The collapse of the boundary between celebrity and fan.

But mostly it was fucking fun And it led me to what may still be the greatest Cameo video I (or possibly anyone) have ever received.

And it all started with one person.

Rachel Dolezal Got me Addicted

The Two Rachels (not my photos)

For anyone who somehow missed the Rachel Dolezal era - and bless your heart - she was the white woman who had publicly presented herself as Black while serving as president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP. Then, in 2015, her parents went public, the internet did what the internet does, and for about six weeks she became the most discussed person in America.

It was one of those stories where every new detail somehow made the story harder to explain. She was not just a random white lady with an unusual personal philosophy and a lot of bronzer. She was an activist, a professor of Africana studies, the head of an NAACP chapter and had apparently built an entire life around an identity that most people felt she had no right to claim.

America, naturally, lost its fucking shit.

I had actually thought about making a documentary about Rachel Dolezal.

No kidding.

Someone else eventually did. It is called The Rachel Divide, and it is not half bad.

But when she first hit the news, I immediately thought of Adam Mansbach’s novel Angry Black White Boy, a book I had once tried to adapt into a screenplay.

This was a long time ago. I was in my mid-twenties, coming off the tiny, bizarre success of Bomb the System, when my agent handed me the manuscript for Adam’s book.

You ever have one of those moments where you read something and think, Oh shit. This person must have grown up almost the exact same time, in almost the exact same place, with almost the exact same warped cultural reference points as me?

Like you have never met them, but you are suddenly convinced they can read your mind and that, the second you do meet, you will immediately become fast friends?

That was how I felt reading Adam’s book.

It had the same mix of hip-hop, politics, race, anger, comedy, intellectual overreach, and young-man certainty that I was swimming around in at the time.

The novel follows Macon Detornay, a suburban white kid so consumed by white-guilt, rage, hip-hop, racial politics, and his own confused idea of solidarity that he becomes a kind of accidental Black radical icon.

It makes sense when you read it.

Macon eventually creates something called the Race Traitor Project, a political movement built around white people publicly apologizing to Black people for slavery, racism, colonialism, the whole shebang.

It culminates in a National Day of Apology, which goes about as smoothly as you would expect a nationwide public apology ritual from white people to black people to go in America.

But my favorite part of the book comes near the end, when Macon winds up in the Deep South at the home of this billionaire mad-scientist geezer, Dr. Conway “Con” Donner, who has developed a way for people to literally change their race.

Not culturally. Not spiritually. Scientifically.

The guy has a client list, testimonials, a business model and he wants Macon, the ultimate race traitor, white guilt martyr, and accidental media icon, to become the face of the company.

His argument is basically:

Why should people not be allowed to change their race?

People change their gender. They change their religion. They change their nationality. They change their names, faces, bodies, genitals, their entire identities.

So why is race the one thing America insists must stay permanently locked in place?

It is funny, provocative, uncomfortable, and exactly the kind of thing that makes you realize Adam Mansbach has spent much more time thinking about race and America than you have.

So when Rachel Dolezal appeared in the news, that was the first thing I thought of: Angry Black White Boy had somehow become a cable-news story.

I am positive I texted Adam immediately.

Anyway, years passed. Rachel Dolezal drifted out of the public consciousness. The country found newer things to scream about. Then, during the pandemic, a friend sent me a Cameo they had bought from her.

And suddenly, there she was again.

Not on CNN at the center of some enormous national argument about race, identity, appropriation, or the limits of personal self-definition.

No, she was on Cameo. Wishing my buddy happy birthday.

Just another person in the enormous digital mall of minor fame, available for a personalized message if you had a credit card and a sufficiently strange reason to use it.

That fascinated me.

Because once you start scrolling Cameo, you realize it is not really a celebrity platform. It is a kind of spiritual flea market.

For a fee, fame becomes customer service.

And that was when I started to understand that Cameo was not really a celebrity platform. It was where public figures went after America was done punishing them.

Cameos - Collect Them All

At first, I was just screwing around.

I got videos from Mr. T. Jon Lovitz. Wayne Knight (Newman from Seinfeld, one of the great faces in the history of American television). Each one was incredible in a slightly different way. Some were warm. Some were rushed. Some clearly had a system. Some looked like they were sitting across from a 21-year-old “social-media intern” holding an iPhone, knocking out their fifteenth Cameo of the day and praying this would be the last one before they could hit the links.

Then I started leveling up.

Steve Wozniak.

Alan Dershowitz.

My Cameo game was advancing.

At some point, though, I decided I needed to give myself a reason for buying these things beyond, “This would be funny.”

I wanted a mission.

Cameo with purpose.

Maybe these videos could do something in the real world. Maybe they could help someone, a former athlete could send a message to a friend of mine who needed encouragement, a celebrity could help raise money for one of my buddy’s cause. Just maybe this strange little marketplace could produce something besides awkward birthday greetings.

Cameo for a reason.

That idea led me, somehow, to former NFL star Ray Lewis.

And that is where the documentary idea started becoming much more complicated.

Ray Lewis as the Proof of Concept

Before we go any further: Angry Black White Boy never got made.

We tried.

At one point, we were trying to get Shia LaBeouf to play Macon Detornay, the book’s suburban white-kid protagonist who accidentally becomes America’s most unlikely Black radical icon. He would have been perfect. We also went after Mos Def, who at the time was not just Mos Def but basically the human embodiment of intelligence, cool, political consciousness, and the exact kind of gravity the movie needed. (Also a damn fine actor).

Nobody bit.

We could not get a studio behind it either, which, in retrospect, is not shocking. The book was too funny, too angry, too politically radioactive, …and too hard to reduce to a sentence that would not make white and Black studio executives feel like they had done something wrong simply by repeating the premise out loud to their bosses.

This was before Get Out. Before every streamer had a “conversation about race” section on its homepage and a diversity handbook 300 pages deep. Before Hollywood fully understood that you could make a movie about race that was provocative, funny, ugly, uncomfortable, and still commercially viable.

At the time, the big mainstream prestige swing at racial complexity was Crash, a movie that won Best Picture because the Academy apparently thought yelling “RACISM!” at the audience for two hours was the same thing as insight.

Years later, they gave us Green Book, which somehow made Crash look like The Battle of Algiers.

Anyway.

This is where Ray Lewis comes into the story.

I have a friend named Andy. I say “have” because he is still my friend, technically, though there have been periods where the group chat has put that friendship under more pressure than any marriage, business partnership, or military deployment should reasonably survive.

Andy and I are in a giant text chain with a bunch of my closest college friends. These are not casual friends. These are the guys I have known for thirty years. We vacation together. We go to one another’s kids’ bar mitzvahs. During the pandemic, we played some weird Zoom game called Jackbox while drinking whiskey at one in the afternoon, which probably sounded more innocent at the time than it does now.

We talk about real shit. Parents getting older. Kids. Divorce. Compare cholesterol levels. The hot topic now is colonoscopy.

But Andy is the only person in the chat with an Android.

The only one.

There is a special place in hell for this person.

You know the person I mean. Every message becomes green. Every beautiful video someone shot in crisp 4K arrives in the thread looking like it was recovered from a Hezbollah hostage tape. Somebody sends a clip of their kid scoring a goal, and instead of seeing it in glorious high definition, you receive what looks like an Amazon package theft video on a Ring camera in 2009.

And the worst part was: Andy barely posted.

The one guy who was constantly destroying the visual integrity of the chat was also the one guy who never gave us anything back.

He would pop up every few weeks with a “Congrats man” or a “Lol” just to prove he was alive, then disappear again.

We would send subliminal darts into the group chat little jokes designed specifically to see whether he was reading and he would never acknowledge them

At some point, a smaller offshoot chat formed. Not exactly a coup, but definitely a group working towards a common goal.

The question was simple:

Do we kick Andy out of the chat?

But I had a better idea.

What if I got a celebrity to tell Andy to buy an iPhone?

Not just any celebrity. Ray Lewis.

Hall of Famer. Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Super Bowl MVP. The kind of linebacker who looked like he could tackle a moving refrigerator and then scream a Bible verse at it. A man whose NFL legacy was inseparable from both total on-field intensity and the shadow of the 2000 Atlanta double murder case that followed him for years.

What could be funnier than Ray Lewis an actual Baltimore Ravens icon, a human motivational speech with biceps looking into his phone and telling one of my best friends to stop ruining our goddamn group chat?

I did not expect much.

I expected a quick, vaguely threatening “Andy, get an iPhone, my brother,” followed by Ray Lewis moving on with his day.

Instead, Ray Lewis delivered something else entirely.

Something so intense, so unhinged, so unexpectedly poetic, that it did not solve our Android problem but it made me wonder whether Cameo had accidentally become the greatest artistic medium of the twenty-first century.

Ray Lewis’ Video

The Ray Lewis video begins with Ray sitting alone at what appears to be a hotel-room desk. You can tell because of the television off to his left and the aggressively generic décor around him: a beige lamp with the personality of a Marriott rewards brochure, a mirror that looks like it has reflected a thousand business travelers checking whether their tie is straight.

He is filming it himself, which I loved. No handler no 21-year-old social-media intern holding an iPhone three inches from his face just Ray Lewis, alone in a hotel room, personally taking the time to address a serious Android-related kerfuffle threatening a 3 decade friendship.

The video is beautifully lit the sound is crisp the frame is clean and professional it honestly looks better than a lot of documentaries I have seen recently.

And then he begins talking…

Andy, what is going on, King? This blessing comes from Adam and Allan. And I hear, out of the entire group, you’re the only one with an Android. Do you understand how frustrating that can be? When the little texts are green bubbles and the video’s tiny because Andy won’t give up the Android. Andy, if you don’t give up that Android, I’m gonna come looking for you… personally. And you know I made a lot of big tackles in my life. But I tell you what: if Andy don’t give up this Android… you gonna walk out your door, you gonna open your car door, something gonna happen, and I’m just gonna come out the shadows. And it won’t end well. Andy… get rid of the freaking Android, and get an iPhone.

I had paid Ray Lewis to make fun of my friend’s phone. Instead, he delivered a lowkey Southern Gothic threat monologue about lurking in the shadows outside Andy’s car.

It was immediately clear that this belonged in the Library of Congress.

The part that makes this Cameo transcendent is that I gave Ray Lewis almost no direction.

I did not tell him to mention the little green bubbles. I did not tell him to complain about Andy turning every video in our group chat into a blurry, postage-stamp-sized artifact.

Ray came up with all of that himself.

Which means Ray Lewis has almost certainly had an Android guy in one of his own group chats.

Some guy named Marcus or Tyrone or Big Kev, quietly poisoning the visual quality of an otherwise beautiful iPhone thread probably named “The Raven’s Nest” “Locker Room Talk” or “Still Got it.” Every video of a kid’s birthday party arriving compressed into a haunted little square. Every message turning green for no reason. Every group-chat member asking themselves the same question we asked ourselves:

Why is this asshole still doing this to us?

Ray was not acting.

This was beyond method acting this was lived experience.

He was speaking from the heart.

And maybe that is what made it magical.

Because, frankly, this should have been terrifying coming from Ray Lewis. A Hall of Fame linebacker telling your friend that one day he is going to open his car door, “something gonna happen,” and Ray motherfucking Lewis is going to materialize from the shadows is not, on paper, a lighthearted Apple marketing message.

But Andy found it funny…

He did not give up the Android.

Eventually, we booted him from the group chat, which sounds harsher than it was. He is still one of my closest friends. I am flying to New York in October for his daughter’s bat mitzvah. We love him. We forgive him.

But he still has the Android.

And somewhere out there, I like to think Ray Lewis is still waiting in the shadows.

But here’s the part I kept coming back to: none of us actually needed Ray Lewis to solve the Android problem.

The point was that he turned a tiny irritation in a thirty-year friendship into folklore.

Maybe that is what friends do as they get older. We turn each other’s dumb habits, bad phones, weird health problems, divorces, prostate exams, and terrible decisions into stories. Then we keep retelling those stories because, underneath the jokes, they are proof that we are all still here. And we still give a shit about eachother.

But I digress.

Because Ray Lewis was not the reason I thought Cameo might be a documentary.

Ray Lewis was proof that Cameo could occasionally produce art and I thought Ray Lewis was the ceiling.

Then Michael Cohen saw Allan Lopez’s birthday and treated it like an opportunity to diagnose the collapse of the American republic.

The Michael Cohen Cameo Pt 1 (Discovery & Purchase)

It was sometime around September 2021 that I discovered Michael Cohen was on Cameo.

Immediately, I thought: Fuckin’ A I have to use this for something.

Fortunately, one of my best friends, Allan Lopez the very same Allan from the Famous Group Chat Andy Ruined had a birthday coming up.

At the time, we had just started pre-production on Telemarketers. I was living in an Airbnb in Bed-Stuy with my cousin Sam Lipman-Stern the star of said HBO series, which was honestly a pretty great place to be in mid-September. The weather was perfect. Everybody was outside. Brooklyn had that brief annual window where you can walk around and think, Maybe I could actually move back here.

But that is neither here nor there.

I clicked on Michael Cohen’s Cameo page late one night after too many bourbons at that hole in the wall bar on Broadway (Bushwick’s Broadway) I wish I could find again .

I should probably pause here for anyone who has somehow managed to erase Michael Cohen from their memory.

I first heard about him the same way everybody else did: as Donald Trump’s fixer. Not a lawyer in the normal “let me review your lease for $200” sense. A fixer. The guy whose entire public brand seemed to be: there is a problem, it is probably morally disgusting, and Michael Fuckin’ Cohen is going to make some calls.

Michael Cohen was, among other things, the man who paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 through a shell company to keep an “alleged” Trump affair quiet before the election a sentence so insane it is hard to believe he later ended up on Cameo making birthday videos for strangers.

He used a shell company called Essential Consultants LLC to make the payment, which is maybe the greatest LLC name of all time.

Honestly, it may be even better than the name of my own made up LLC in Case File 003 The Craigslist Project.

Then he flipped on Trump.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a spectacular assortment of crimes involving tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress. He admitted his role in the hush-money payments that became central to Trump’s legal problems. He talked to investigators. He testified. He wrote a book called Disloyal, which is about as subtle a title as a book by Michael Cohen was ever going to have.

And now he was on Cameo.

His profile simply read:

Michael Cohen

Former Attorney & Author — Disloyal: A Memoir

Smart.

No vague “public figure.” No “entrepreneur.” No attempt to pretend he was there to offer positive affirmations or tell your uncle happy retirement.

He was selling the book right there in the bio.

Michael Cohen did not fuck around.

I gave him a little direction, sure. I told him Allan was a great guy a good dad a beloved member of our friend group. I probably threw in a few minor details about his life, mostly so Cohen would have enough material to make it feel personal.

Then I hit purchase and waited.

For a couple days, I worried he would not get it done in time for Allan’s birthday. Look, I had no idea what Michael Cohen’s Cameo turnaround time was. Maybe he was busy writing a self-help book maybe he was on CNN explaining why somebody else was definitely going to prison to Wolf Blitzer.

Then, late on Allan’s birthday, the notification appeared.

You have a video from Michael Cohen.

The Michael Cohen Cameo Pt 2: six levels (seis niveles)

The Michael Cohen Cameo had levels to it.

At first, it felt like getting on one of those roller coasters where the first little hill is already pretty satisfying. Okay. This was worth whatever I paid. Michael Cohen is going to roast Allan a little, say something weird about Trump, plug his book, and wish him happy birthday.

Great.

I had no idea I had not even buckled the fuck in yet.

Level One: The Press Conference

“Hey, Allan Lopez! It’s Michael Cohen here, former personal attorney and fixer to now, thank God, out-of-office and hopefully soon-to-be indicted and incarcerated, our former idiot-in-chief Donald J. Trump. I’m also the podcaster of Mea Culpa, as well as the author of the number one New York Times bestseller, Disloyal.”

This is the first breath.

Before saying one nice thing about Allan. Before acknowledging that this is ostensibly a birthday message. Michael Cohen has already:

introduced himself as Trump’s former fixer;

called Trump the former idiot-in-chief;

predicted Trump’s imminent indictment and incarceration;

plugged his podcast;

and reminded us that he wrote a number-one New York Times bestseller.

This man had embedded a complete media strategy inside a birthday greeting.

It was not a Cameo. It was a press conference, an indictment prediction, a book-jacket quote..

And somehow, this was only the opening.

Then Cohen got down to business.

“All righty, Allan, so I was asked to do this Cameo by a whole bunch of guys: by Adam, Aman, Steve, Mike, Andy, Chris, Perez… everybody.”

First, he reads the full group-chat roster like he is announcing the prosecution’s witness list in a federal racketeering case.

Adam. Aman. Steve. Mike. Andy. Chris. Perez.

Even Andy made the cut.

The Android traitor.

Honestly, Andy should have felt honored. Ray Lewis had threatened to materialize from the shadows outside Andy’s car because of the green bubbles. Michael Cohen, meanwhile, had invited him into a heartfelt birthday blessing.

Which turned out to be the next level.

Level Two: The Bar Mitzvah Toast

“You know, in the Jewish tradition, we always say ‘to 120 years’…”

I had not told Michael Cohen to do this. I had not written in the Cameo request, “Please invoke the traditional Jewish blessing for a long and healthy life.”

But Cohen had clearly done the math.

A group of guys named Adam, Andy, Michael, Aman, Steve, and Perez had apparently created enough Jewish energy for him to deploy a full ad meah v’esrim.

And he did it beautifully.

“…that your life should be filled with nothing but health, happiness, success, love, joy from all of your family and all of your friends.”

At this point, Allan’s Cameo had become a high-end bar mitzvah toast delivered by a man who had recently finished cooperating with the Southern District of New York.

Then Cohen went further.

“And just know, Allan, that whatever it is that you wish for yourself this year and every year, Adam, Aman, Steve, Mike, Andy, Chris, Perez, myself, everybody… we all wish you double.”

This was maybe the most moving part.

Michael Cohen had not just wished Allan happy birthday he had inserted himself into the group chat.

Adam. Aman. Steve. Mike. Andy. Chris. Perez. Michael Cohen.

All of us.

For about thirty seconds, the former personal attorney and fixer to Donald J. Trump became an honorary member of our friend group.

Then, without warning, he made one small assumption that sent the entire video somewhere else.

Level Three: Abuelita en Buenos Aires

“So, you know, it’s funny in these sort of Cameos, some of the things that they—people want me to say. Obviously, ‘feliz cumpleaños,’ ‘many, many more,’ ‘muchos muchos años’…”

At this point, Michael Cohen had apparently looked at the name Allan Lopez and decided the video needed a little Latin flavor.

There was only one problem.

Allan is not Latino.

Allan is Filipino.

But Cohen had committed and there was no turning back now instead of simply saying “feliz cumpleaños” and moving on like a normal person, he gave us a glimpse into the Michael Cohen origin story.

“I don’t know if you know this, but my grandmother was actually born in Buenos Aires. So there was always Spanish around my house.”

Now we were getting deep.

Within seconds, Allan’s birthday message had become a family history about Cohen’s grandmother, Buenos Aires, and the cultural atmosphere of his childhood home. Then he explained that this exposure to Spanish made things easier when he took the language in sixth grade, and continued through twelfth.

Which is exactly what you hope Michael Cohen will volunteer when you buy a Cameo from him.

Not “Happy birthday, Allan.”

Not “Have a great year.”

No. I want the full Michael Cohen educational journey. I want to know whether he felt supported in Spanish class. I want to know what kind of student he was. I want the transcripts.

The thing had become less like a Cameo and more like a prestige limited series. Every minute introduced a new character, a new backstory, and a new detail that somehow raised more questions than it answered.

Then Cohen made a full 180-degree turn.

Not a gentle turn. Not a “by the way, the country is a little divided right now” turn.

A full, tires-screeching, off-the-motherfucking-cliff turn.

Level Four: The State of the Union

“But, you know, the most important thing that people turn around and they talk about... everybody has an opinion today. And what’s the opinion? The opinion is Republican versus Democrat.”

I remember watching this and thinking: Wait, what?

What happened to feliz cumpleaños?

We had begun with a personalized greeting we were now in the middle of a CNN panel segment.

“It’s not even based upon race, religion, sex, creed, color, orientation... it’s none of that. It’s all now based on Republican versus Democrat. It’s, you know, maskers versus... or vaxxers versus anti-vaxxers. It’s, uh, you know, SB 8 activists versus... anti-SB 8.”

To be fair, he was not wrong that the country had become insane but it was incredible to watch him arrive at this conclusion while ostensibly recording a Cameo for a 43 year old guy named Allan whose friends had paid him to say something nice.

“Never, I mean, in our country’s history, maybe other than the Civil War, have we seen the crazy shit that’s going on today.”

This was Michael Cohen’s State of the Union, delivered to a guy from my college group chat and after briefly presenting America’s ideological fracture as a complicated disagreement between two competing camps, Cohen made it clear where he stood.

“This entire SB 8 Texas abortion law that’s going to overturn Roe v. Wade is an absolutely reprehensible, disgusting, fucking law…”

Then he remembered Allan.

For a second, anyway.

Level Five: Allan Is a Good Dad, Unlike Fuck-nut Trump

“And, you know, one of the things that, Allan, that all of the guys turn around and write here is that you’re a great dad, you’re a great friend.”

Okay. Great. We are back.

Allan is a good dad. Allan is a good friend. This is what we paid for. A normal, heartfelt birthday message.

“And it’s actually two qualities that the former guy does not have.”

There he is.

Donald Trump had somehow made it back into Allan Lopez’s birthday Cameo before Allan could fully enjoy the compliment.

Cohen had developed a conversational GPS that rerouted every subject back to Donald Trump. You could ask him for restaurant recommendations and he would say, “I like Italian, but Donald has never had a real friend in his entire life.”

Then he started unpacking that theory.

“You know, you turn around, you start to look at the former guy, and what do you really see? You see a guy who doesn’t have any friends. I talk about that quite a bit in the book Disloyal.”

The book is back.

We are now getting a plug for Disloyal inside a tangent about Donald Trump’s childhood friendships, which itself was inside a compliment for Allan about being a good dad.

This Cameo had the narrative architecture of Magnolia.

Then Cohen got genuinely philosophical.

Where were Trump’s old friends? The people who knew him as a kid? The women he dated in high school? Why had nobody come forward to say, “Donald was my best friend in fifth grade”?

It was like Michael Cohen had suddenly become a documentary filmmaker himself.

Not just: Donald Trump is bad.

But: Where are the archival witnesses? Where are the childhood interviews? Why has nobody from eighth grade shown up to testify that he was fun at a sleepover?

And then Cohen really let it rip.

“You know, the guy’s just a strange bird who actually, somehow or another, thinks that he’s… the next coming of… the Messiah. That everybody should bow down to his fucking bullshit day in and day out.”

At this point, Allan’s birthday was completely gone.

Not forgotten. Gone.

We had crossed the Rubicon.

“Uh, he’s really a coward. I mean, whether it was Vietnam, getting his daddy to get a chiropractor or a podiatrist to write a letter to the... that he was unable to serve because he has bone spurs in his feet. All the way to, you know, to fighting this pandemic, this coronavirus when it first materialized.”

We got bone spurs.

Vietnam.

COVID.

Spanish flu…

And then he arrived at my favorite line.

“That in and of itself should show you just how immoral a human being this ignorant, arrogant, orange-crusted, bloviated fuck-nut is.”

Orange-crusted. Bloviated. Fuck-nut.

I had to pause the video.

That is not a normal insult. That is an insult assembled in a laboratory by a man who has spent years waking up every morning with one specific enemy in his head.

Did Michael Cohen write that himself? Did he hire a writer? Was there a former Daily Show producer somewhere in the background, feeding him premium-grade Trump slurs through an earpiece? Did “orange-crusted, bloviated fuck-nut” exist in a notes app on his phone, waiting patiently for the right birthday Cameo?

I genuinely do not know.

But if Michael Cohen wrote it himself: props, Cohen.

You came to play, my guy.

And more importantly, you came to make Allan Lopez’s forty-third birthday about the moral failure of an “orange-crusted, bloviated fuck-nut” named Donald J. Trump.

Then, somehow, he made it back to the birthday message.

Sort of.

Level Six: Allan for President

“But, you know, Allan, we could sit and we could talk about Trump for God knows how many hours because the man is truly a racist, sexist, misogynistic, xenophobic, homophobic, Islamophobic, anti-Semite.”

This was his version of getting back on track.

Only then does he pivot:

“But at the end of the day, this is about you. This is about your birthday. This is about your friendships. This is about being a great dad, you know?”

The transition is incredible.

He had just delivered the human-rights equivalent of an old-school wrestling promo, then gently placed a hand on Allan’s shoulder and reminded him that friendship is what really matters.

And from there, because apparently no branch of American political life could be left untouched, Michael Cohen rolls into old Joe Biden.

“So, what’s… what’s to say to somebody who has all the positive attributes? Maybe you should run for president against Trump if he decides to run again in 2024. Certainly, like Joe Biden would be somebody who’s diametrically opposed to what he is as an individual.”

This is such a beautiful, insane piece of logic.

Allan is a good dad, a good friend, has people who love him, therefore Allan should consider running for president of the United States.

Against Donald Trump.

In 2024.

And Joe Biden, the actual president at the time, gets introduced almost as Allan’s running mate or a useful comparison point.

It was honestly the most flattering thing anyone had ever said about Allan.

And then, just when Allan had been nominated for president and possibly offered Joe Biden’s endorsement, Cohen pivoted back to the real mission:

“But Allan, let me again just use this Cameo as a public service announcement.”

Again.

Not let me wish you a happy birthday.

Not let me tell you how much your friends love you.

A public service announcement.

“I don’t know if you got the vaccination. If you haven’t, please do it. Anybody that’s coming around you for your birthday—or for any other joyous occasions, or any occasions altogether—make sure they’re vaccinated.”

This is my favorite part: Cohen does not merely recommend vaccination. He gives Allan a complete event-security protocol.

Birthday party? Get Vaccinated.

Bar mitzvah? Get Vaccinated.

Baby shower? Get Goddamn Vaccinated.

Any occasion altogether? Get Motherfucking Vaccinated.

“If not, just tell them to stay away for a while until they do…”

I had paid for a celebrity to say happy birthday.

Instead, Allan received a personalized national preparedness plan from the former fixer to the President of the United States.

And somehow, it was genuinely kind of moving.

And then, somehow, someway, Michael Cohen stuck the landing.

“So Allan, let me again wish you, for 120 years, a happy, happy birthday, you know? And just, again, stay safe, stay strong. And just know that 2021 is going to be a great year for you, and it’s going to be a great year for this country. And legitimately, it’s going to be a real shitty year again for Trump. So stay safe and happy birthday.”

Perfect.

He brings it all home: the Jewish blessing is back, Allan’s health and safety are back, the country is going to be okay, and Donald Trump is going to have a real shitty year.

That is the final sentiment.

Michael Cohen’s birthday wish for Allan was essentially: May you live to 120, may America heal, and may Donald Trump continue to have a fucking terrible time.

And honestly, after nearly eight minutes it felt earned.

He did not merely record a Cameo.

He took us somewhere.

He went from “Hey Allan Lopez!” to a full diagnosis of the American republic, and then, at the very last second, remembered to wish Allan happy birthday.

That is art.

But here was the uncomfortable part.

The thing that moved me was not only that the video was funny. It was that it belonged to us.

A paid stranger had inserted himself into our group chat and, for seven and a half minutes, made Allan feel like the center of a tiny universe. He had said our names blessed our friend turned a birthday into a bizarre little epic that only our group would ever fully understand.

That was exactly why I wanted to make a documentary about it.

And it was probably why I should have been suspicious of myself.

I had felt something private and real, and my first instinct was to turn it into a project.

That is what filmmakers do. We see a weird thing, a moving thing, a humiliating thing, a thing that seems to contain some secret about the world and immediately start asking whether it can become a movie.

But maybe not every meaningful thing wants to become content.

Some things are better because they only belong to the people who were there.

But it was too late, I had already convinced myself there had to be a feature documentary hidden somewhere inside Cameo.

The Documentary That Didn’t Happen

I gave the video to Allan as a birthday present.

And, if you are wondering, everyone in the group chat especially Allan was utterly gobsmacked. Bowled over. It landed exactly the way I hoped it would land.

My immediate thought was: of course this should be a feature-length documentary.

So I set out to make one. Or, more accurately, I set out to put together a pitch for one.

But I did not get very far.

The problem was simple: what exactly was the documentary?

If I approached Cameo, I assumed they might be into it. They might even give me permission, access, and some version of cooperation. But then they would probably want creative consultation, approvals, maybe some degree of control. And suddenly the movie risks becoming an advertisement for Cameo.

A branded documentary.

And God, I hate the idea of a branded documentary.

I have been pitched versions of that before. “Can you make a 90-minute feature about our beer brand?” Sure, theoretically. If you pay me enough. But why would anyone want to sit through a feature-length ad for a company? And why would I want to spend a year or two of my life making one, unless somebody was offering an absolutely obscene amount of money?

That was not happening.

The alternative was doing it without Cameo’s participation. Maybe that was possible. Maybe it was not. I would have needed to talk to lawyers.

It was early. I was lazy. Lawyers cost money.

So instead I thought: why not make a short film that could function as a teaser?

I was already in Brooklyn. Allan lived a few blocks from my Airbnb in Bushwick. I had gear with me from the Telemarketers shoot. So I went over to his apartment with a camera and interviewed him about receiving the Cameo.

I basically asked him to explain what it felt like from his side. Why it hit him so hard. What he thought when he watched it. Why this strange, hyper-specific, deeply personal video from a former celebrity suddenly felt meaningful.

It was exactly what I imagined it would be.

I cut together a fun little short. I still think it is cool. But it was not the kind of short that was going to make a streamer say, “We need to spend millions of dollars on a Cameo documentary.”

Because I still had not cracked the movie.

There was no larger engine yet. No central conflict. No deeper question that made the project feel essential beyond: “Isn’t this website bizarre and kind of emotionally moving?”

That is not nothing. But it is also not necessarily something.

The whole thing eventually drifted into the dustbin of abandoned projects.

Not because the Cameo was not great or the short film did not work.

It just felt too close to an advertisement: A branded video with some ironic edges around it. And I could not convince myself that I wanted to make people sit through ninety minutes of what might ultimately amount to an ad for a company that lets famous people record birthday messages for strangers.

So I let it go.

Postscript

Michael Cohen is still on Cameo. As of this writing, he has nearly 700 reviews and a 4.97 rating.

That is honestly astonishing.

Also, unfair. He is a clear 5.0.

Go buy a Michael Cohen Cameo. Your kid lost her first tooth your dad retired your friend got dumped your cousin finally got sober? Whatever the occasion is, there is probably a way Michael Cohen can make it feel special.

Rachel Dolezal is also still online, with an official page linking to her OnlyFans. I have not signed up.

I know what you are thinking.

And you are probably right.

I am curious.

I may eventually sign up. But that’s between me and Miss Dolezal.

The Cameo documentary never got made.

Maybe it was a terrible idea.

Maybe I was trapped inside during the pandemic, staring at my phone too much, and briefly convinced myself that every weird little corner of the internet was a feature documentary waiting to happen.

Or maybe there was a real movie there about people paying to feel briefly chosen by strangers, minor fame becoming customer service, a country so starved for direct human connection that Michael Cohen wishing you happy birthday can somehow feel intimate.

I never found that movie.

What I found was a seven-and-a-half-minute video that gave a group of old friends years of laughter. It briefly made Michael Cohen an honorary member of our text chain.

And it made Allan feel seen.

Cause paid attention is not automatically fake just because it is paid for.

A transaction can still contain generosity.

A stranger looking into a phone, saying your name, and giving you seven unexpected minutes of his time can become a tiny kind of gift.

Or maybe that is just what we tell ourselves because we want it to be true…

Either way, Allan still has the video. We still quote it. Somewhere in our group chat, Michael Cohen remains an honorary member who thinks Allan should probably run for president, as long as everyone at the campaign launch is fully vaccinated.

I never found a feature documentary but the thing I was trying to preserve was already there: a few friends getting older, a stranger looking into a phone, and one ridiculous piece of evidence that people still want to be remembered by name.

That was never a movie.

It was the thing movies and I keep chasing.

Watch the short below and decide for yourself: terrible documentary idea, or missed masterpiece?

Stay safe and happy birthday and 120 more.

Have a story for Almost Greenlit? DM Me! I want to hear it.

Because this series deals with real projects, real people, and real companies, here’s the boring but necessary note:

Almost Greenlit is written from my personal perspective and memory as a filmmaker and producer involved in the development and pitching of these projects. It is not intended to be a definitive account of what any buyer, executive, company, filmmaker, subject, agent, financier, distributor, or other participant thought, intended, or decided at the time.

Where I describe meetings, pitches, passes, development history, business decisions, or creative choices, I am describing my own recollection, interpretation, and opinion unless otherwise stated. Any quoted material is included from my own correspondence, public materials, interviews, or with permission where appropriate.

Materials such as trailers, teasers, pitch decks, posters, stills, artwork, clips, screenshots, and other project-related assets may be included for commentary, criticism, historical context, archival reference, and educational purposes. I do not claim ownership of any third-party copyrighted material included or referenced here. Unless otherwise noted, photographs included in this series are my own or are used with permission.

Nothing in this series is intended to attack, disparage, or misrepresent anyone involved. The goal is to examine how projects are developed, pitched, passed on, revived, abandoned, or made anyway and what other filmmakers can learn from that process.