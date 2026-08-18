ACT ONE: THE CHASE

I should have heeded these words.

After Miami, Amman went to the airport and I went to the ocean.

Neither of us said, “That went great.”

But neither of us said, “That is dead,” either.

I went back to Los Angeles and decided the meeting had just been… incomplete. Khaled had been guarded. He had not really engaged with the pitch had acted like my DSLR was a weapon given us one tiny flash of interest when Amman brought up Palestine, then immediately withdrawn.

But he had not said no.

More importantly, he had not even seen the finished deck yet.

That became the story I told myself: He does not dislike the movie. He just has not seen the movie. Which is a very comforting thought when the alternative is: Maybe the person whose documentary you want to make does not particularly want you to make it.

So Amman and I got back to work.

We rebuilt the dec…