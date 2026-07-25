Guest Case File 006: Sam Lipman Stern / Illegal Civ show

ACT ONE: A $5,000 BRAND GIG

Adam: Take me to the beginning. Where did the project originate? What were you doing at the time?

Sam: This was 2016. I had just moved to Los Angeles, and I had done some branded content, short docs with Mountain Dew. They had a production company called Green Label, and everything was run through Complex Magazine. Complex was doing all the content for Green Label.

Sam circa 2016

My friend Erica Jarvis was running part of the documentary department, and she was a fan of some of the work that I had done on a music series called Life in the Streets for Vice and Noisey. She was a big underground hip-hop fan, so she liked Jedi Mind Tricks and other artists I had worked with.

She reached out and said, “Hey, can you do a series on this skate crew called Illegal Civilization, led by Mikey Alfred?”

The idea was that I would film with Mikey, and it would be like a day in his life, meeting up with four of his interesting friends. One was a skater, one was a designer, one was Steve Lacy. You know who he is?

Adam: Oh, yeah. Love him. He’s a great musician.

Sam: Amazing musician. And there was one other person I can’t remember. But it was basically Mikey meeting up with a friend and spending the day with them.

Adam: And these were all LA dudes? LA artists?

Sam: It was all LA. And I guess it was right when Illegal Civilization started blowing up, because Mikey was doing all of Tyler, the Creator’s documentaries.

So I did it. It was what we used to call a “predator” job: producer, editor, shooter. I met up with Mikey and shot these pieces.

Adam: Do you remember what the budget was?

Sam: Maybe four or five grand per video. Not a lot.

Adam: And these were going to YouTube? How long was each one?

Sam: Each one was ten or twelve minutes, I believe.

Adam: What kind of gear were you using back then?

Sam: I think it was either a 5D Mark III or an A7S II, with Sennheiser wireless lavs for audio and a Zoom H4n.

Adam: That’s exactly what we shot The Motivation on (my first skateboarding documentary). Canon 5D, Sennheiser lavs, and a Zoom H4n.

Sam: Hell yeah. I remember when I worked for Vice, that was the go-to setup for so many documentaries.

Adam: So you got four or five grand for these ten-minute branded videos. Mountain Dew money. Mikey Alfred. And you did three or four of them.

Sam: Yeah. And I remember Mikey was an interesting guy. I liked him. I thought he was cool. And he was at the height of his career at that moment.

My cousins who were into that whole Odd Future thing were like, “Oh my God, you’re working with Mikey.”

He told me his dream at the time was to work with Jonah Hill on a movie. I was with him in the car one day, and Jonah Hill called him and said, “Mikey, I want you to produce Mid90s with me.”

Mikey had all his goals written down in his wallet, which I actually do now, ever since I saw that. One of his goals for the year was: “Produce a project with Jonah Hill.”

And then Jonah Hill calls him and asks him to produce Mid90s.

Adam: That’s amazing.

Sam: Yeah. It was pretty cool.

So we pulled off the docs. They came out on Green Label. And then, a year later, I got a call from Vice.

ACT TWO: “THIS IS 100% GOING ON VICELAND”

Sam: A year later, I get a call from Vice. I had worked at Vice for a bunch of years, so I knew this guy Chris Grosso there, and he says, “Hey, man, we’re working on an Illegal Civilization TV show for Viceland. You’re the only person who’s ever filmed anything on Illegal Civilization, and we want to see if you want to work on the project with us because you already have a relationship with Mikey.”

I was in New York at the time, so I went into the office and had a meeting with Chris and his partner. They were like, “Hey, do you want to edit and story produce the series?”

Now, I don’t like editing. I hate editing, actually. I’ve done it. I’ve been an editor before. But I don’t like editing.

But honestly, I needed the work. I was fully in freelance gig mode. So I was like, “Yeah, fuck it. I’ll fucking edit it.”

Adam: Because someone was already directing?

Sam: Someone was already directing. It was this guy Aaron. I can’t remember his last name, but he was a pretty big skate director. Nice guy.

So they were like, “Do you want to edit and story produce it?”

And I was like, “Yeah, sure.”

That started me working as the only editor and story producer on the Illegal Civilization Viceland TV show.

Adam: And it was already in production?

Sam: It was already in production. They’d already shot a bunch of stuff.

Adam: Did it have a decent budget?

Illegal Civ (Mikey in the middle)

Sam: I don’t recall. I don’t know what the budget was for it.

Adam: Did you get a decent paycheck?

Sam: I think it was 600 bucks a day.

Adam: That’s not bad back then.

Sam: Yeah. I think it was 600 bucks a day to edit it, which was not horrible. Could have been 800, but I think it was 600.

Adam: Did you have any idea what the season order was? Or was this just a pilot you were cutting?

Sam: This was a pilot. I was editing the pilot, which everyone said was already approved.

They were like, “It’s going on Viceland. One hundred percent. We just need to do the pilot, and then you’re going to come in as the editor for the series.”

They just needed the pilot edited.

So I started going into the Vice office in Venice Beach every day.

Adam: I remember that office. How’d you feel about the footage you were cutting?

Sam: I actually liked it. All right, let me bring that back a little bit.

A lot of it was kind of trying to be like Jackass. It was following these cool kids around. A little bit Jackassy. But it seemed in the vein of what Vice was doing at the time with other shows.

I thought it was good. If you cared about those kids—and Illegal Civilization was big at the time—I thought you’d watch it.

There was a lot of Jackassy stuff, pranks, hijinks, and a lot of what seemed to me like really good skating. You were following this group of kids around who were pretty fucking big at the time.

And they had celebrities.

Lil Wayne was in it.

Adam: Oh, they had Wayne?

Sam: Lil fucking Wayne.

ACT THREE: EVERYONE WAS GETTING FIRED.

Sam: So I was in the Vice office in Venice Beach every day. And it was a really weird time at Vice because all of these people I knew who had moved from New York in 2013 or 2014 to work at the Viceland office were either getting laid off or had already been laid off.

There was this energy in that office. It was like, Vice is going down. Or Vice is changing. Something was happening.

Everyone would come into my office and be like, “Yo, I’m getting fired. I just got fired. I’m getting laid off. You were so smart for quitting when you did in 2012.”

And I was just like, “Dude, I’m a freelancer. I have no attachment to this company whatsoever.”

But everyone was freaking the fuck out.

Adam: I remember that time very well.

Sam: Everyone was getting laid off. I think a woman had come in to run Viceland. They had a new CEO. There were a lot of changes happening. It might have been around the same time that New York Times article came out. There was just a lot of weird shit going on there.

But I’m working every day on the pilot.

Mikey comes in one day, and he seems really pissed off. He’s in a bad mood. He just isn’t really engaged.

Vice Venice Beach office

I had expected to work hand in hand with him, but he was pretty removed from the whole process.

After maybe a month and a half of editing we finished the pilot. It went through many levels of approval. Everyone approved it. Everyone loved it. Everyone was excited. They were telling me I was going to be the full-time editor for the series.

But the new head of Viceland still needed to watch it. It was going to her the next day. Once she approved it, it was going live.

The night before it was supposed to go to the head of Viceland, an executive came into my office.

And he said, “I need to watch the edit now.”

ACT FOUR: “WE HAVE TO EDIT THIS NOW”

Sam: This executive seemed really hyped up. Maybe on fucking—I don’t know. He seemed coked up. This dude was fucking buzzing. Fucking shaking.

He storms into my edit suite and he’s like, “Play the cut.”

So I play the cut for him.

And he’s like, “We have to edit this now. You’ve got to work overtime tonight. We have to edit!”

And this dude just starts fucking dismantling the entire edit that we had spent a month and a half working on. Just dismantling it, dude. Dictating all of these insane edits.

We were together for like six fucking hours. This guy is flipping out, maybe high on cocaine. Definitely freaked out.

And we’re just dismantling the entire edit. Taking it apart. Tearing it apart. Moving scenes around. Fucking changing everything.

He’s just some executive. Some suit.

Okay. Now he’s happy with it.

After six hours.

The next day, there’s going to be this screening with the new head of Viceland.

I’m not invited.

ACT FIVE: AND THEN, NOTHING

Sam: The next day, there was the screening with the new head of Viceland.

And I never heard from them again.

It never got approved. The only thing I heard was from Mikey.

Mikey’s like, “Hey, have you heard anything back?”

“No, I haven’t heard anything back.”

Two weeks later: “Have you heard anything back?”

“No, I haven’t heard anything back.”

A month later...

“All right. It got turned down. I don’t know what the fuck happened. Viceland turned it down.”

And that was basically what happened.

Adam: Wait, going back to when Mikey came in and he was upset. Did you ever figure out what that was about? Did that have something to do with this?

Sam: I don’t know. It seemed like—I don’t think he was upset about the edit. It seemed like he was upset at Vice for some reason. And I’m not sure what the reason was. Maybe it wasn’t going as fast as he wanted. There was something fishy going on.

But I don’t know.

The pilot was approved by everybody until, for whatever reason, that executive came in and flipped the fuck out.

I don’t know why he came in that night. I never found that out.

But it’s interesting when you’re in the edit room—and I’m sure other people have experienced this—the last night, someone’s flipping the fuck out.

I could imagine Harvey Weinstein—I think we have mutual friends who worked with him before—and Harvey’s just chugging ice cream and choking people, like, “You gotta change everything!”

Adam: Sounds like this guy was on some Harvey Weinstein shit.

Sam: Yeah, man.

THE AFTERMATH: EVERYBODY HAS MULTIPLE LIVES

Adam: So where’s Illegal Civ now? And Mikey?

Sam: Dude, honestly, man, I think he—I think he’s done. I don’t know.

I hope he has a comeback, you know?

But after that, he had this major fall from grace where the entire skateboard community turned against him. People were saying he takes advantage of everybody, he’s egotistical.

First, what happened was he produced Mid90s, and then he went on a radio show publicly talking shit about Jonah Hill and Spike Jonze, saying they had fucked him over.

And I remember seeing that and being like, damn, bro. I saw you coming up. You were on a good ride, bro. All you had to do was keep your ego in check. What are you doing?

I never actually even saw Mid90s, but it obviously seemed like he was biting the hand that fed him. Like, bad idea, right? Dude, you’re just starting to live your dream, and you’re going on the radio saying, “Yeah, Jonah Hill? Fuck that guy. Fuck Spike Jonze.”

And then after that, he did something else where Illegal Civilization just fell apart. He started attacking the skaters who were on his team, and then the entire skateboard world turned against him.

Editor’s note: In the years after the unreleased Viceland pilot, Illegal Civilization’s public reputation changed dramatically. The main flashpoint came in late 2022, when Mikey recruited a new group of young skaters for a project called Hell Week. According to Jenkem, after one skater decided to leave and asked for his footage, Alfred demanded a $700,000 figure for the clips. He claimed it was a joke but nevertheless the dispute spilled onto social media, the skaters began leaving, and in January 2023 the breakaway crew released its own video, pointedly titled 700K. In skate media, the story quickly hardened into a simple narrative: Mikey became “the villain with the files,” and the skate world turned against him.

Sam: I never had an issue with him, but he had this major fall from grace, which was kind of interesting to watch. Sad, for sure, because I thought he was definitely a talented dude. But he had some issues.

Adam: Are you no longer in touch with him? Did he reach out after Telemarketers?

Sam: You know what? He hit me up when Telemarketers came out and he was like, “Dude, congratulations.”

And I said, “Thank you.”

And again, I only saw what happened to Mikey—his downfall—from the outside. So I don’t know exactly what happened internally or what his perspective was on the whole thing.

He was doing his own independent movies at the time, (North Hollywood), working on Mid90s. I don’t know exactly what his story is. But I wish him well. I hope he finds some way of coming back and not being destroyed forever.

Adam: Everybody has- We all have our ups and downs. We all have multiple lives.

He could come back.

We wish him all the best, for sure.

Sam: Absolutely. We all wish Mikey the best, man.

Sam circa 2016

THE END: THE SHOW THAT DISAPPEARED

Adam: Did the pilot ever get released? Or leaked? Is it anywhere?

Sam: No. Nothing, man.

Adam: I’d love to see it.

Sam: Yeah.

Adam: I mean, the crazy thing is, you made it. You spent a month and a half editing it. Everybody approved it. They told you it was one hundred percent going to series. Lil Wayne was in the fucking thing.

Then some executive comes into your edit suite the night before the final screening, perhaps high on cocaine, makes you tear the entire thing apart for six hours and the next day, you’re not even invited to the screening.

And then you never hear from them again.

Sam: Yeah.

Adam: That’s fucking insane.

Sam: Yeah, man.

Adam: But I think there’s something about these things that we make that never come out. They still happened. You still made it. The pilot exists somewhere.

And now Vice is basically gone. Illegal Civ fell apart. Mikey had this whole rise and fall. But somewhere, there’s this pilot you made that captured all of them at this exact moment when everything was still on the way up.

Sam: Yeah.

Adam: Maybe someday somebody finds the fucking thing.

Sam: I hope so, man.

Adam: I think we kind of, as filmmakers, have to see these ideas through whether they bear fruit or not.

There’s something positive about just seeing them through.

Even if nothing happens. Even if nothing comes from it. The fact that you saw it through matters.

I’m still proud of the podcast pilot you, me and Pat Pespas did because we saw it through. We completed it. It was just a rough cut, but it’s a thing. It’s a real thing.

And I’m proud that we did it even though it didn’t get picked up.

We should still put that out there. I feel like there has to be a way to get it out there and make enough noise that people come knocking. Enough people saying, “Yo, this is dope. Why didn’t this get picked up?”

Sam: Yeah, I agree, man.

You have to celebrate anything when you get it through to completion, even if it doesn’t end up going anywhere.

You did it.

We did it.

Especially with how cutthroat documentary is these days and how difficult it is, you have to celebrate the wins no matter what.

That’s one of the great things about your Substack.

The Illegal Civilization pilot never aired.

Sam spent a month and a half cutting it. It had Lil Wayne. It passed through layer after layer of approval. Everyone told him the same thing: the pilot was dope. The show was going to series.

Then, the night before the final screening, an executive came into his edit suite, tore the entire thing apart over six frantic hours, declared himself satisfied, and walked out.

Sam was not invited to the screening the next day.

He never got an explanation.

That may be the strangest part of this story to anyone who has never worked in film or television but most relatable to those who do. How does a pilot go from 100 percent happening to dead overnight? And why are the people who actually made the fucking thing often the last to know? Or never know?

But for me, there is something even more brutal about Sam’s story.

He needed the job was a freelancer had been told the pilot was going to become a series and that he would become the full-time editor. So he did the work, spent a month and a half in that edit suite slaving away and survived an insane all-night recut.

And then... silence.

No explanation. No postmortem. No dramatic phone call telling him the dream was over.

The job simply vanished.

I have been doing this for more than twenty years, and I would love to tell you that I no longer believe people when they tell me a project is “definitely happening.”

But I still do.

Sure, not as easily as I once did. I know enough now to understand that nothing is real until the money is in the bank, the cameras are rolling, and even then, who the fuck knows.

Last year I had a 3-part doc-series sold and greenlit and then killed in pre-production mere weeks before we were set to roll camera. And I’ve had friends with much worse stories.

But I still believe.

And after all these years, I’m not entirely sure why I still believe.

Maybe you have to.

Because if you genuinely believed every project was probably going to fall apart, I’m not sure how you would ever find the energy to make one.

Years later, Vice would collapse under the weight of its own ambitions. Illegal Civilization would fracture publicly. Mikey Alfred’s career would take turns no one in that edit room could have predicted.

And somewhere, presumably, that pilot still exists.

A time capsule of Illegal Civilization, Viceland, Los Angeles, and a cultural moment when all 3 appeared to be ascending. A record of a group of young skaters becoming famous, a media company still pretending it knew where it was going, and a freelance editor who had been assured that his next job was already waiting for him.

It is tempting to think a project only counts once someone buys it, releases it, or allows an audience to see it.

But that gives the greenlight too much power.

Sometimes the achievement is simply finishing the thing and having a story to tell.

Me, Sam and James “The Ragin’ Cajun” Carville

Me and Sam on the Telemarketers awards circuit

Because this series deals with real projects, real people, and real companies, here’s the boring but necessary note:

Almost Greenlit is written from my personal perspective and memory as a filmmaker and producer involved in the development and pitching of these projects. It is not intended to be a definitive account of what any buyer, executive, company, filmmaker, subject, agent, financier, distributor, or other participant thought, intended, or decided at the time.

Where I describe meetings, pitches, passes, development history, business decisions, or creative choices, I am describing my own recollection, interpretation, and opinion unless otherwise stated. Any quoted material is included from my own correspondence, public materials, interviews, or with permission where appropriate.

Materials such as trailers, teasers, pitch decks, posters, stills, artwork, clips, screenshots, and other project-related assets may be included for commentary, criticism, historical context, archival reference, and educational purposes. I do not claim ownership of any third-party copyrighted material included or referenced here. Unless otherwise noted, photographs included in this series are my own or are used with permission.

Nothing in this series is intended to attack, disparage, or misrepresent anyone involved. The goal is to examine how projects are developed, pitched, passed on, revived, abandoned, or made anyway and what other filmmakers can learn from that process.