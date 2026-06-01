A quick note before we begin: most of the projects I’ll be writing about in Almost Greenlit never got made. They were developed, obsessed over, sent around town, pitched to buyers (sometimes) and then they vanished.

This one is different.

Mississippi River Styx actually did get made, but only because the filmmakers refused to let the pass be the end of the story. After HBO passed and everyone else shrugged, Tim Grant and Andy McMillan kept going. They self-financed part of it on credit cards, found a few brave people to come in with finishing funds, and dragged the movie across the finish line themselves.

That makes this case file a little unusual. Most of the stories in this series will be about projects you’ll never see, because they never saw the light of day. This one did.