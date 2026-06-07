GUEST CASE FILE 001 Benjamin Berman / The Amazing Johnathan Documentary

This Substack is mostly about projects I was personally involved with. Projects I pitched a director, a producer or an EP.

This one is different.

I had nothing to do with The Amazing Johnathan Documentary. I didn’t know Benjamin Berman when he made it. I just watched it like everyone else and loved it.

But the story behind the film belongs here.

Because before The Amazing Johnathan Documentary premiered at Sundance, before Hulu bought it, before it became one of those documentaries that real filmmakers (narrative and doc) still talk about years later, Hulu (and everyone else) passed on it.

In 2017, Ben had been filming for months and cut together a short teaser. He sent it to a homie he knew at Hulu. The response was basically: cool, but not for us. The doc team had seen it and didn’t feel it was right for Hulu. They were lo…