I Almost Hooked Up With Paris Hilton
By which I mean I almost directed her documentary. Obviously.
Almost Greenlit: Bonus Track
This is not a case file.
There is no giant betrayal here. No epic HBO pass. No six-year emotional postmortem. No project that got ripped out of my hands and sold to a cable network while I stared into the middle distance like a Pablo Escobar Narcos meme.
I almost made a Paris Hilton documentary, and the only thing I got out of it was a stuffed chihuahua for my daughter.
Which, honestly, is more than most documentary development gets you.
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On December 11, 2015, I got an email from my friend and business partner Nate Bolotin.
Nate was one of those people who could actually make things happen. He had sold my skateboarding documentary The Motivation to Netflix, helped turn it into a small run of sequels, and generally operated in that rare pocket of documentary capitalism where invoices got paid and no one had to pretend exposure w…
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