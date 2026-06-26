At some point, somebody at our company gave my assistant Aditya a simple assignment: go into the archives of every magazine you can think of and find us documentary ideas.

Not pitches from agents or projects that had already been packaged by people who knew what they were doing.

Just random articles.

Aditya came back with a couple dozen PDFs.

One of these articles was about an Elvis impersonator, a tae kwon do instructor, severed heads, ricin, and an alleged plot to kill the President.

I read it and thought: This is the one.

Then I found out the Way Brothers were already making it for Netflix.

Fuck.

That is the part of documentary development nobody sees. But I did have 7 other great articles…

So which ones did I wisely pass on and which ones should I have chased harder?