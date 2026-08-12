The DM’s

Yesterday I published the second article in my series about DJ Khaled. Within an hour, I received this DM on Substack. I’m not going to name the person because his identity isn’t the point.

Hey man I find it rather disappointing that your whole shtick is that you’re “telling human stories in the age of AI” and your articles are Claude generated

But he wasn’t finished. Minutes later, he sent another DM this time to the publisher of the magazine that had co-published the piece with me.

I wanted to make sure you were aware the Khaled article is like almost all Claude generated. I’ve enjoyed some of POWs non AI written articles so I’m disappointed this one is slop.

I was going to ignore him but after my publisher sent me a screenshot of that DM with a concerned note I gave in to my better angels and wrote him back: