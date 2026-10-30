Over the past week, a controversy has erupted over my friend Lance Oppenheim and a short documentary he made nearly a decade ago for The New York Times called No Jail Time: The Movie. The accusation is that Lance “stole footage” for his documentary.

The pile-on has been pretty massive. And, not surprisingly, it’s also attracted some disgusting antisemitic comments, including things like, “Gee, I wonder what his ethnic and religious background is?” As if that has anything whatsoever to do with documentary ethics.

But beyond that bullshit, I have a few things I want to get off my chest.

First, a disclosure. Lance is one of my good friends. We’ve known each other for years. I admire him tremendously as a filmmaker, and he recently gave me a speaking role in his film Primetime. I even got my SAG card out of it, so if anyone is hiring actors, please get in touch.

Second, I’ve found it strange how few people in the documentary community have publicly come to his defense.

The New York Times has defended the film, but where are the other filmmakers? Where are the people who have actually been in the trenches making difficult documentaries and understand how messy this work can get?

I’d particularly love to hear from Kathleen Lingo , who ran Op-Docs at The New York Times when the film was published and is very active here on Substack. Surely she has an interesting perspective on all of this.

Anyway, when the controversy first broke, I made a comment that has since gotten picked up in some of the discussion. My point was pretty simple: Lance was still in college when he made this film.

I remember being that age ambitious hungry trying to make the best possible movie with almost no resources, and desperate to prove myself and when an institution like The New York Times is interested in your work, the stakes suddenly feel massive. And you haven’t yet figured out where the ethical lines are, when you’re allowed to cross them, and what the consequences might be. So sometimes you do things you wouldn’t do twenty years later and you convince yourself that whatever you’re doing is justified because the film will be better for it.

That was essentially my initial defense of Lance: He was young give the kid a break.

But then I went back and watched the film for the first time in 9 years.

And it hit me…

I don’t actually think he did anything wrong.

Now, obviously that’s my opinion, I wasn’t there haven’t analyzed whatever agreements may or may not have existed between Lance and the people who gave him access. Doug Passon Set for Sentencing, the attorney featured in the film, has written that Lance agreed not to use the sentencing videos without permission. Katie Carter, another mitigation specialist, has made similar accusations. Those are legitimate claims worth examining, and I don’t want to dismiss their concerns.

But after watching the film, I think there’s an important distinction being lost in all the moral outrage.

Lance was granted access to a conference where these videos were being discussed and screened. There’s a dispute about how he obtained and used the actual files, but the footage wasn’t something he discovered by breaking into someone’s house and stealing a hard drive. He was making a documentary about this practice, and he used excerpts of the very videos he was investigating to show the audience how it worked.

The New York Times has defended the use of those excerpts as fair use and whether something qualifies as fair use is a legal question, and whether someone violated an agreement or betrayed a confidence is an entirely separate ethical question.

But what I see in that (excellent) short doc is a filmmaker using footage in service of a legitimate journalistic inquiry.

All of this reminded me of a time when I did something that, by the standards being applied to Lance, could also be described as stealing footage, at a convention too, ironically.

Years ago, I was making a documentary called Alt-Right: Age of Rage, about the growing white nationalist movement in America. Somehow, I managed to convince the organizers of a white supremacist conference to let me inside with a camera.

There was one very specific condition: I was only allowed to film the particular person I was following for my documentary. Nobody else.

Of course, I didn’t fucking listen.

I filmed all sorts of people, including Richard Spencer, who happened to be addressing a room full of leading white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and assorted other charming individuals (including a guy from South Africa who was raising money for a ‘coming race war.’)

At one point, Spencer started talking about a little rally he was helping organize a few months later in Charlottesville, Virginia, called Unite the Right. He spoke about the possibility of violence in a way that made it pretty clear this wasn’t going to be your average gathering of concerned citizens.

That rally, of course, became one of the ugliest episodes of political violence in recent American history. Heather Heyer was murdered, and many others were injured.

I later learned that footage I had shot at that conference was used in court on behalf of victims of Unite the Right. Nobody had told me at the time I found out afterward.

So here’s my question: Was what I did wrong?

I was explicitly told not to film certain people. I ignored that instruction, recorded things the organizers didn’t want recorded, and that footage ultimately became evidence of something enormously important. I suspect most people who consider themselves even remotely progressive would applaud me for doing that.

But if the ethical rule is that filmmakers must always honor the restrictions placed on their access, regardless of what they discover or what public interest the footage might serve, then shouldn’t I be condemned too?

Documentary ethics are not always black and white. Context, intent and the public interest matters. The potential harm also matters and sometimes all those considerations come into conflict. (That’s why I have great lawyers - shoutout Chris Perez and Lisa Callif.)

Does a promise made to gain access to a conference or a batch of videos on a server override a filmmaker’s responsibility to reveal something important that they discover? Is breaking that promise always unethical, or can there be circumstances in which the public interest justifies it?

And who gets to decide?

Perhaps most importantly, are we actually applying a consistent set of ethical principles, or are we deciding whether a filmmaker’s methods are acceptable based on whether we approve of the people being exposed?

Because it’s very easy to defend aggressive documentary filmmaking when the target is a neo-Nazi. It’s considerably more uncomfortable when the people being scrutinized are criminal defense attorneys working to humanize poor and vulnerable defendants.

But uncomfortable stories are often the ones worth telling and also the ones Lance and I have both been making throughout our careers.

I’ve spent more than twenty years making documentaries, and I still wrestle with these questions.

I’ve made decisions I would make differently today and made decisions that other people might consider unethical that I would absolutely make again.

What bothers me about this controversy is the certainty with which people who weren’t there, haven’t made these kinds of films, and in some cases haven’t even watched Lance’s short, are declaring him some kind of monster.

Maybe he made promises he shouldn’t have mad and there are legitimate grievances about how the footage was obtained. Those deserve serious consideration but they’re not the same thing as claiming Lance is an unethical filmmaker whose entire career (and new movie about Elizabeth Holmes) should now be viewed with suspicion.

Anyway, these are some thoughts I’m quickly throwing onto Substack before I run off to shoot something. They’re not meant to be a definitive treatise on documentary ethics cause I really don’t have all the answers, and after two decades of doing this, I’m increasingly suspicious of anyone who claims they do.