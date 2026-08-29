Guest Case File 007: Craig D’Entrone / MTV Doc-Series That Completely Vanished

Networks kill documentary projects all the time but this was something stranger.

In the weeks after Donald Trump won the 2016 election MTV gave veteran True Life producer Craig D’Entrone roughly $600,000 and a nearly impossible deadline: follow nine young people across America, including undocumented and trans participants putting themselves at great risk and deliver three hours of premium television before inauguration day. Craig and his wife scaled their company overnight hired crews across the nation and up to nine editors and worked straight through the holidays. Then they sent the MTV the cuts. Radio silence. The networks stopped answering. When Craig's agent finally called to figure out what the fuck was going on he was told “don't call us.” No cancellation, no explanation and a series that just simply vanished. But why?