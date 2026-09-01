Published in partnership with Ben Westhoff’s Drugs + Hip Hop Substack.

Prologue: “That Was Me”

Sometime after Ben Westhoff published Original Gangstas: Tupac Shakur, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, and the Birth of West Coast Rap, he received a cryptic message from a stranger on Facebook.

“That was me.”

Ben had no idea what the guy was talking about.

“What was you?”

“The part about Canada. Ruthless Records. The answering machine.”

Allow me to explain…. For years, a rumor had floated through hip-hop circles that, in the confusion after Eazy-E’s death, someone had hacked Ruthless Records and somehow moved the label to Canada. I had heard a version of it myself. Ben remembered seeing references to it on an old hip hop message board while researching Original Gangstas, but nobody seemed to know what had actually happened, who was responsible, or whether the whole thing was just one of those stories that got more ridiculous every time a backpack rap nerd repeated it.

“I think urban legend is a good way to put it,” Ben told me on Zoom call in August 2026, reflecting on our wild ride years after it all ended. “I’m not positive—it’s been a while—but I want to say I saw notes about this on a message board somewhere.”

Ben Westhoff on Zoom - August 2026

According to message board lore someone in Canada had apparently hijacked the Ruthless Records phone system, held the label hostage for months, and the FBI had investigated. Ben tried contacting the Feds and got nowhere. He included what little he could verify in a brief chapter in Original Gangstas, then moved on with his life.

That is until this stranger popped up in his Facebook DM’s claiming that he was the Canadian kid Ben had been unable to identify in Original Gangstas.

Ben was stoked, and intrigued, to say the least.

“I messaged him, ‘Really? Wow, that’s super interesting. I’d love to talk to you more!’”

Then the dude stopped responding.

So who was he?

His name was Raphael Ghazarian. Everybody called him Raffi. He was a divorced dad that owned a pizza restaurant, living in a basic-ass suburb of Ottawa and years later, he would become the subject of one of the most painful Almost Greenlit documentaries I have ever been involved with.

Chapter 1: The Man Who Appeared and Disappeared

Let me take a step back and tell you a little about Ben Westhoff. Ben is not some random rap blogger who stumbled across an old rumor and decided to run with it. He is an investigative journalist and the author of six books, including Dirty South, one of the first serious histories of Southern hip-hop and Fentanyl, Inc., which took him inside the international synthetic-drug trade.

But the book that led him to Raffi was Original Gangstas, his definitive history of West Coast gangsta rap and one of my favorite hip hop history books in recent memory.

Published in 2016, it covered the rise of Eazy-E, N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Tupac and the ecosystem of managers, bodyguards, girlfriends, hustlers and industry figures surrounding them. Ben interviewed dozens of the people who had actually lived through that history. He was not interested in repeating hip-hop mythology just because it sounded good, Ben wanted to know what really happened.

Somewhere in the course of that reporting, Ben encountered a bizarre rumor: Something weird had happened after Eazy’s death, calls into the record label began heading north. To Canada. Jerry Heller, Eazy’s manager, called the Canadian number and talked to someone claiming to be now running Jerry Heller’s own company. Heller made some calls to FBI agents he knew…

Ben could not determine who was on the Canadian end of the phone line.

He published his book anyways.

Then Raffi sent Ben the message.

Ben immediately tried to get him on the phone.

And then Raffi vanished.

Maybe Raffi was afraid. But most likely, Ben thought, he was completely full of shit.

Years passed.

Then Raffi resurfaced.

Ben is not entirely sure what changed, what inspired Raffi to come out of the shadows again.

“He thought the statute of limitations had run out and he could no longer be prosecuted or something,” Ben told me later.

Regardless, a man known only as “EasySteve”, who apparently had his own connection to Raffi, seems to have played the role of intermediary. He assured Raffi that Ben was not trying to burn him. He vouched for Raffi’s story to Ben. Whatever the reason, “He finally kind of worked up the courage,” Ben said.

And once Raffi started talking, he did not give Ben a tidy confession.

He gave him everything.

“It was so nuts, the way that he laid all this scheme out.”

Ben listened but he also remained skeptical.

The problem with Raffi was that he did not sound like somebody carefully presenting the facts of an old case; he sounded like a gifted storyteller who had been waiting decades for an audience. The story was funny, intricate and almost too perfectly timed.

Raffi claimed he had hacked Ruthless Records answering machine at the precise moment Eazy-E’s death had thrown the label into chaos and a probate judge had literally put chains on the doors.

“I just couldn’t believe that it was true,” Ben said.

Fortunately, Ben still had the FBI report.

He went back through it, this time with Raffi’s story beside him.

Details that had once seemed random began connecting to one another. Dates Raffi gave Ben appeared in the report. Events he described were there too. Names and details that had made no sense when Ben first read the file suddenly did.

“The more I fact-checked his story and compared it to the FBI report, everything seemed to more or less check out.”

Ben had finally located the person hiding inside the FBI report and the dude was down to tell his story. Now Ben had to figure out what the fuck to do with him.

Chapter 2: The Kid Who Hijacked Ruthless Records

“My name is Raffi, and when I was in high school in Ottawa, Canada, I hijacked Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records.”

That is how our interview started.

In 1995, Raphael Ghazarian was nineteen years old and living in Ottawa. He had already been kicked out of school, spent time in juvenile detention and bounced through group homes. He was a fighter, a scammer, a pothead and, by his own account, usually looking for the angle in any situation.

Raffi in high school (photo courtesy of Raffi himself)

His friend Joshua Allen had an apartment and a telephone line that nobody seemed to be paying for.

“The phone’s for free,” Raffi remembered Josh telling him.

It was not actually free. The account was apparently in Josh’s brother’s name, and Josh’s brother had disappeared. But to Raffi, the distinction was irrelevant. They could call anywhere they wanted for as long as the line remained connected.

They were also smoking tons of weed.

They started screwing around with 900 numbers and psychic hotlines. Raffi would invent characters, change his voice and see how long he could keep people talking.

Then he began calling the phone numbers printed on the back of CDs.

This was the mid-1990s, when record labels still relied on physical answering machines. An executive away from the office could call the company, enter a four-digit code and listen to the messages remotely. The security system depended largely on the assumption that nobody would be bored enough to sit there and enter every possible combination.

Raffi was exactly that bored.

He would call a number and rapidly work through the codes.

“1-1, 1-2, 1-3, 1-4, 1-5,” he explained to Ben and I from his cookie cutter McMansion in the Ottawa suburbs. He would keep going until the machine accepted one of the combinations or until the keys were pressed so quickly that the machine apparently became confused and let him inside.

One of the first systems he remembers cracking belonged to Hootie & the Blowfish.

He listened to their private messages. Then he changed the outgoing recording to some variation of “Hootie sucks.”

It was juvenile. Pointless. Funny, if you were stoned and nineteen.

By the following day, somebody at the label had fixed it.

That should have been the end of Raffi’s career as a music-industry hacker. Instead, it gave him an idea.

“What else could I crack?” he remembered thinking. “What other avenues can I go?”

Then he found a Ruthless Records CD.

The phone number and address was printed on the back.

“So I called the number,” Raffi said. “They said, ‘You’ve reached Ruthless,’ and blah, blah. I listened to the whole message. I thought it was cool.”

He hung up.

Then he called back and began entering codes.

“I just fucking started with my thing—1-1, 1-2—going through the whole list, hacked into it. And then as soon as I got in, I changed their message, saying, ‘Ruthless Records has moved to Canada.’”

Raffi was eavesdropping on messages from producers and artists calling Ruthless. He was inside the same machine Eazy-E’s associates used to conduct business.

“I’m fucking blown away because this is the number-one fucking rapper that I love the most,” he said. “I’m in their answering machine. I’m in Eazy’s machine.”

For a second, even Raffi hesitated.

“I don’t even want to do that. I’m a diehard fan of Eazy-E, a huge fan of N.W.A, Ice Cube and all these people…”

Then he did it anyway.

As Raffi best remembers it, the new recording said:

“Ruthless Records has moved to Canada. Please call us at 613…”

The 613 number belonged to Josh’s apartment in Ottawa, although Raffi told callers they had opened the new office in Toronto. He made the message sound professional. This was not “Hootie sucks.” He wanted people to believe it.

Still, he figured someone at Ruthless would notice almost immediately.

“It probably won’t last more than a day,” he thought.

He went home. He went to school. He ate dinner with his parents.

Then Josh called.

“What the fuck, man?”

Raffi asked what was wrong.

“Dude, what did you fucking do last night? My answering machine is full. The other line’s ringing. Nonstop people are calling.”

Raffi got on a bus and headed back to the apartment.

The messages were real. People were singing, rapping, sending condolences to Eazy. Aspiring artists believed they had reached Ruthless Records, and they were desperate for someone at the label to hear them.

Raffi listened. At first it was fun. Then the old instinct returned.

“How can I make money out of all this?”

He began returning the calls.

He told artists he had listened to their demos and loved them. He told them their sound fit perfectly with the Ruthless family. He floated plans for an Eazy-E tribute album and a giant music video in Toronto. He promised flights, studio sessions and record deals.

Some of the music was terrible. Some of it, Raffi insists, was genuinely good.

Either way, the pitch was the same.

“The fucking song is fire,” he would tell them. “That’s the best song ever. That song works so good with the Ruthless family.”

The artists had spent years waiting for a call like this. Raffi understood that. He knew exactly what buttons to press.

“All we had to do was feed their ego,” he said.

Then came the fees: Promotional expenses, registration costs. $100 here. $200 there. Whatever explanation sounded convincing in the moment.

The mail started arriving at Josh’s apartment.

“Every day after school, we’d basically come home,” Raffi said. “It was the best on Fridays. We’d open the mailbox and it’d be stacks of fucking envelopes, boxes of stuff.”

There were demo tapes, photographs of naked women wanting to be in Ruthless videos, letters, fan mail and money orders.

“Money orders, money orders, money orders, money orders.”

They cashed them at the local Money Mart using Josh’s brother’s identification. The payments were in American dollars, which made the scam even more profitable once converted into Canadian currency.

Then they spent it.

“We buy our drugs, we get booze,” Raffi said. “Fucking take everybody out.”

On Fridays they crossed into Quebec, where the drinking age was eighteen. They bought clothes, CDs, weed and whatever else teenage boys with a mailbox full of other people’s dreams thought was cool.

The con quickly became more elaborate.

Raffi invented an executive persona named Loc (like Tone Loc). Josh was assigned the role of Jerry Heller, the real-life manager who had helped build Ruthless alongside Eazy-E. When Raffi sensed that a caller needed additional reassurance, he would “transfer” the artist to the head of the label.

“I told Josh, ‘Find your inner Jerry,’ literally,” Raffi said.

Josh would get on the phone, speak for five minutes and welcome the artist to the Ruthless family. Then he would transfer the call back to Loc.

Ben compared the routine to a boiler-room operation. Raffi would prime the victim, then send the call “upstairs” to the authority figure who made everything feel legitimate.

And here’s the thing: The performance worked because the callers wanted it to work.

They thought they were speaking with Jerry Heller. They thought Eazy-E’s label had heard their music. They thought the impossible phone call had finally come.

Raffi and Josh thought something too.

“We were basically the executives of Ruthless,” Raffi said. “That’s how we felt.”

The money was great. So were the drugs, 8-ball jackets and attention from girls. But listen to how Raffi talks about that period thirty years later and the thing he still sounds high from is getting inside Ruthless:

“I couldn’t believe I got in,” he said. “That was the craziest shit ever—that I’m part of fucking Ruthless. I’m in Ruthless. I’m part of it.”

And because he wanted to remain inside that feeling, he kept going.

But how was any of this possible? It was timing, and pure, dumb luck. But mostly timing.

Eazy-E had died in March 1995, setting off a bitter fight over his estate and the ownership of Ruthless Records. The label’s offices were locked down while Tomica Woods-Wright, Jerry Heller, former business-affairs executive and “head of security” Mike Klein battled over who controlled the company. Employees and artists were unsure what would happen next. Calls went unanswered. Business stalled. And a judge had put chains and locks on the label HQ front door. No one could literally get to the phone to change the message.

Ruthless Records HQ (Chained up so no one could access the answering machine)

Raffi had no idea any of this was happening when he changed the message and the outgoing recording stayed up far longer than it ever should have. Raffi estimated it remained active for months.

“Me walking into that, I had no fucking idea of it at the time,” he said. “But it stayed for three months. So we were getting the phone calls for three months.”

Ben later called it “incredible timing.”

When I interviewed him for this article, he put it more fully:

“The fact that, as a nineteen-year-old kid, he had, first of all, this incredible timing to pull this prank when he did, and second of all, to piss off all these people in the rap industry and potentially run afoul of law enforcement—it was all so brazen.”

At first, Raffi did not understand the size of the vacuum he had entered. Then a reporter from the Los Angeles Times called the Canadian number and began asking how Ruthless was operating while the company was under court restrictions.

Editor’s Note: BTW - Ben and I were never able to identify who the reporter from LA Times was, so if she is reading this, please DM me!

“I had basically no idea of what I had done until I got the phone call from the LA Times reporter,” Raffi said.

Raffi improvised. He told the reporter, “Tomica Woods had authorized a new Canadian office.”

Then the reporter asked Raffi about something he knew absolutely nothing about: master recordings of unreleased Eazy-E music that, according to the FBI, had disappeared from suitcases in the trunk of Eazy’s leased Mercedes. Raffi had never seen the tapes or the cases.

Naturally, he told her he had them.

How?

Tomica had “entrusted him with them.”

That lie pushed the prank directly into the real court battle over Eazy-E’s estate.

Raffi would later claim that his lie actually got Tomica briefly jailed for violating the court order by continuing to operate the label. Ben could never verify that part, and neither could I. What we do know is that the lie traveled far enough that the FBI questioned Tomica about whether she had secretly authorized the Canadian operation. She denied ever knowing Raffi or paying him a cent. I have no doubt she’s still pissed at him.

Tomica Woods-Wright

Soon, people Raffi recognized from Ruthless lore began calling. According to him, artists and musicians asked about checks, contracts and the future of the label. He remembers a guitarist connected to N.W.A demanding money. He remembers a dude named LayLaw. He remembers a call from Craig Mack (although Ben questioned what Craig Mack’s precise connection to Ruthless would have been).

“You start believing the persona. It overtakes you, and you almost become that character,” Raffi told us.

Then the actual Jerry Heller called.

Raffi knew enough by then to understand that Heller was not someone to play with. This was the man who had managed N.W.A and helped run the real Ruthless Records. He had money, lawyers, security and powerful friends.

“I was fucking scared when Jerry Heller first called,” Raffi said. “I was scared shitless.”

He described Heller as “a made man.”

Eazy and Heller

But Heller was not simply calling to threaten him. According to Raffi, Heller wanted information he believed could help him in the court battle against Tomica Woods-Wright. If Tomica was in fact illegally running the label out of Canada, that would help Heller in the probate fight.

And then Raffi, high off Northern Lights and his own shit, made his biggest mistake:

He recalled the LA Times reporter’s story of two titanium briefcases that had been stolen out of Eazy’s Mercedes Benz before his death. And he told Heller he was in possession of those briefcases.

Heller believed the cases might contain unreleased Eazy-E or N.W.A recordings worth millions of dollars, and he wanted them back.

“So why lie?” Ben asked Raffi during our shoot.

“I wanted to get fifty grand out of him (Heller)!”

By then, the joke had traveled a very long fucking way from “Hootie sucks.”

Raffi says Heller told him he call again to discuss a deal for the cases. This time he called while federal agents listened in, recorded and traced the conversation.

“Without me knowing, fucking Jerry Heller is calling me, apparently he’s on the fucking phone with the FBI,” Raffi said. “They’re tracing the whole call, tracking it, fucking listening in, and it was a setup.”

He could not believe federal investigators cared about anything he had done. He was a Canadian teenager. They were the FBI. The border gave him a sense of safety, deserved or not.

He was also, by his own admission, high through much of it.

“I was super stoned that whole period of time,” Raffi said.

But the cinematic showdown never arrived.

No agents kicked down the door of Josh’s apartment. Raffi was not dragged across the border in handcuffs. There was no trial in which aspiring rappers played their demo tapes for a jury while Jerry Heller glared from the gallery.

The court battle around Ruthless eventually moved forward. Despite Raffi’s lies, Tomica ultimately came out on top. The judge took the chains off the doors, the company regained control of its phone system and someone changed the answering-machine message back.

The calls stopped.

Raffi compared the ending to losing access to a watering hole.

“You get used to going to the same watering hole to drink water, and all of a sudden there’s no more water.”

No more checks. No more packages. No more artists pleading to join Ruthless. No more pretending to be Loc.

“You’re mortal,” Raffi said. “You’re fucking back to just being a kid again.”

And that was largely it.

He grew older. Opened businesses. Got married. Had a child. The FBI file went into an archive. The answering-machine hack became a rumor passed between people who knew enough hip-hop history to have heard it, but not enough to explain whether it had really happened.

“I just never thought that it’d get so out of hand,” Raffi told us. “I never thought that it was going to get to where it was. It just blew up, and it went past anywhere I could have expected it to.”

The problem, at least for our documentary, was that Raffi had done all of this without giving us a compelling fucking ending.

Chapter 3: What Could This Be?

Once Ben finally got Raffi talking—and convinced himself that Raffi was not completely full of shit—he had another problem…

What was he supposed to do with the story? He had already written Original Gangstas, a 400-plus-page history of Eazy-E, N.W.A, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Tupac and the rise of West Coast gangsta rap. Writing another book about Ruthless Records would mean wandering back through a neighborhood he had already spent years hangin’ out in an likely gotten tired of.

He could write an article, sure, but that felt too small. This thing had stoner teenagers with giant camcorders, answering machines, 1-800 numbers, demo tapes arriving in padded envelopes, money orders, MuchMusic videos, Starter jackets and a bunch of suburban Canadian kids smoking Canadian Nuggs and pretending to run one of the most notorious record labels in America.

Ben wanted to see all of that.

And, thirty years later, the kid who did it was alive, extremely talkative and apparently willing to take Ben back through the whole thing.

“Making the ’90s a character unto itself seemed like the way to go,” Ben told me over Zoom.

That was the key because this was not really a hacking story in the way we understand hacking now. There was no malware, no crypto wallet, no pale-faced kid in a hoodie. The entire scam only worked because of a very specific moment in technology when companies trusted four-digit passcodes, important business was conducted over landlines, and if somebody called you claiming to be from Ruthless Records, there was no website to check, no Instagram account to DM, no LinkedIn page showing that “Loc” was not, in fact, Vice President of A&R.

If the same nineteen-year-old Raffi tried this today, somebody would Google the shit before he finished a sentence.

Ben had recently started dipping his toe into Hollywood. He had gotten an agent and was beginning to think about whether some of his reporting could live somewhere besides books and magazines. And this story, unlike a lot of great journalism, already seemed made for an HBO doc-series.

What Ben did not have was a filmmaker, a production company, development money or any real idea how you turn “I found the Canadian kid who hijacked Ruthless Records” into an actual premium doc-series.

Fortunately for him, four years earlier, a filmmaker he had never met had sent him a cold email with the subject line: “Hey Ben, director of The Carter Documentary here.”

Chapter 4: “Hey Ben, Director of The Carter Documentary Here”

I first emailed Ben Westhoff on March 23, 2019.

There was no pitch. No ask. No “Would love to meet up for coffee and pick your brain sometime,” which may be the most nauseating sentence in Los Angeles.

I had been doing research for something and came across a story Ben had written about Ms. Peachez in his book Dirty South. The project I was researching had absolutely nothing to do with Ms. Peachez. I just thought the story Ben wrote was fucking great.

But I also already knew who Ben was. Sorta.

Years earlier, Ben had written about The Carter in The Guardian. It was not even a formal review. He was writing about the post-Straight Outta Compton boom in rap movies and casually dropped this sentence:

“The Carter is one of the best music documentaries I’ve ever seen.”

I obviously remembered that. Filmmakers remember these things, trust me. You can receive one hundred compliments about a movie and somehow permanently retain the exact wording of the one written by a legitimate critic in a major newspaper especially when he calls your movie one of the best music documentaries he has ever seen.

So when I came across Ben’s Ms. Peachez story years later, his name was already familiar to me.

I wrote him:

“Hey Ben, director of The Carter Documentary here. I am researching a little project and came across your story about Ms Peachez in DIRTY SOUTH (tbh the project has nothing to do with her). I just thought the entire story was so fascinating and well written.”

I also told him that, as someone from Virginia, I was in “100% agreement” with his arguments about Southern hip-hop, and that if he ever came through LA I would buy him a drink and tell him stories about the year I spent with Lil Wayne.

Ben wrote back that night.

He said he loved The Carter.

And that was pretty much it.

Six months later he came to Los Angeles and Ben remembers us eating at “Moby’s Vegan Restaurant in Silverlake or whatever,” which is a beautifully Ben Westhoff way of remembering a restaurant. (Also, Moby’s restaurant was terrible. It’s closed down now and hopefully Moby will stay out of the restaurant business and stick to creeping out famous actresses).

I remember liking Ben immediately. We talked about rap, nonfiction books and documentaries- three of my favorite things in life.

At the time I had recently started building out a documentary operation with Rough House, Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s company, and I told Ben I was looking for stories.

He sent me some ideas.

None of them worked.

And then…nothing happened.

But that’s how it usually works. You meet someone, you like them, they send you something, you pass, six months later you email about something stupid, two years disappear, and then one day the right thing finally shows up.

Also, its worth nothing one small thing I did made an impression on him that I had completely forgotten about: I subscribed to his Substack.

“I also appreciated that you subscribed to my Substack.” Ben told me when I interviewed him for this piece. “I was like, ‘This is a standup guy.’”

Then he laughed.

“These little things really make a difference sometimes.”

So there you have it.

The path toward a three-million-dollar television series begins, in part, with me signing up for a Substack Support independent journalism, folks.

Four years after that first email, in August 2023, Telemarketers premiered on HBO and almost immediately afterward, Ben emailed me again. Looking back now, I wondered if the timing had been deliberate. Had he been sitting on the Raffi story, watched Telemarketers, seen this insane series about lovable fuckups, scams and institutional chaos actually make it onto HBO and thought: Oh shit. Adam could do this one.

“Yeah,” Ben told me. “I think so.”

He started telling me the pitch over email. I recognized the rumor before he was even finished.

Ruthless Records.

Canada.

The answering machine.

I had heard that story years earlier and always assumed it was one of those hip-hop urban legends that probably had one percent truth buried under thirty years of bullshit.

Ben had found the one percent.

And Ben wanted me along for the ride.

Chapter 5: “A Hip Hop Superbad”

I loved it immediately, not in the way you sometimes “love” a pitch because you can see the possibilities, or because you think you can probably get it through the door at HBO.

I wanted to watch it. Even if I had absolutely nothing to do with it. I would have watched the fuck out of this documentary.

A group of high school kids in the suburbs somehow hacks the answering machine of Ruthless Records, redirects the label’s phone calls to their apartment, starts pretending to be music executives and, for a little while, basically gets to live inside the world they worship from thousands of miles away.

That is a movie.

And more importantly, it was fun.

So many hip-hop documentaries come preloaded with tragedy. Murder. Addiction. Exploitation. The group members turn on each other in the third act. Somebody gets shot. Somebody ends up broke. Even when the music is incredible, you know where the train is headed.

This story was completely different.

It was wish fulfillment, escapist fantasy, you got to live vicariously through these kids.

Rough House saw that immediately too.

They loved the documentary idea, but they were already thinking one move beyond it. If the doc worked, they wanted the remake rights so they could turn the story into a scripted comedy.

Rough House’s reference point was basically a hip-hop Superbad: teenage potheads way over their heads, except instead of trying to get alcohol for a party, they are trying to run one of the biggest record labels in the world.

And I had another reason for wanting it. I grew up listening to Eazy-E.

Eazy, N.W.A., Ruthless, that whole universe was part of the mythology of my adolescence. These were records I knew before I had any idea I would eventually spend my adult life pointing cameras at rappers.

My 9th grade girlfriend had given me a cassette single of Real Muthaphuckkin G’s (also known as “Real Compton City G’s” in its radio edit) for my 14th birthday. I wore that fucking cassette single out.

By the time Ben brought me Raffi’s story, I had also recently gone through the disappointment of my Death Row Records documentary falling apart.

That one still bothered me.

I am not going to relitigate the whole thing here, you can read all about it at this link, but I had spent years wanting to make a definitive film about that world, gotten incredibly close, and then watched it disappear. I still felt like something had been taken away from me.

Maybe that is overly dramatic but filmmakers are dramatic people so when Ben suddenly dropped this completely unknown Ruthless Records story in my lap, there was a little extra charge to it.

I had been doing this long enough to know what could happen next if we treated the project like an idea instead of a movie. People get excited, there are Zoom calls with a dozen agents on them where everyone says the same shit:

“This is incredible.”

“We’ve never heard this.”

“We should absolutely do something with this.”

Then three months go by, someone gets another project, the production company loses its development money, the subject gets approached by somebody else and suddenly your incredible exclusive disappears.

Fuck that.

My instinct was: go now, get Raffi on camera before anybody else does.

Not a Zoom interview / rough proof-of-concept. I wanted to shoot the real master interview, the interview that could eventually become the spine of the series. I wanted to spend some money, light it properly, get a great cinematographer, shoot enough material that when we walked into a buyer meeting, we were not asking executives to imagine whether Raffi was charismatic. We could show them.

I also wanted to start buttoning up the business side immediately.

Access. Archive. Life rights.

If Raffi really was the guy behind the story I did not want to build the entire project around him only to discover six months later that he had signed with somebody else, changed his mind, or suddenly decided his life story was worth $5 million because he watched one episode of Tiger King.

This is the part of producing that never shows up in the glamorous version of filmmaking.

You have an idea? Great. But I knew enough by then not to confuse having a great idea with having a project. Did we actually have Raffi? Would he sign something? Was he good on camera? Did the archive exist? Could some other producer fly into Ottawa two months later, offer him more money and walk away with the whole thing? Those were the questions I cared about.

By September 2023, Ben and I were talking constantly. Every day there was another question, another piece of reporting, another thing we needed from Raffi. Ben got him comfortable with the idea of doing a real sit-down interview. Raffi agreed to three days. We found an ace Canadian cinematographer in Toronto who was willing to drive to Ottawa. We hired a local PA and sound person. I tracked down an old-school camcorder in Los Angeles because I wanted to shoot present-day Ottawa in a way that felt like it could have been sitting on somebody’s VHS tape since 1995. And by October, Ben and I were going to Canada.

Chapter 6: “Wait, this is the dude?”

I landed in Montreal and eventually made my way to the train station, where I sat for a couple of hours before boarding for Ottawa. I remember expecting Canada in October to feel like Fargo—gray skies, brutal cold —but it was surprisingly mild.

The train was a little grimy, but someone brought me a fruit-and-cheese plate and a glass of wine, which was really all I needed. I sat there watching wet Quebec slide past the window, drinking wine and thinking about Raffi. Up until then, he was still mostly an idea to me.

I had heard Ben’s stories and read enough of the reporting to believe the basic contours of what he had done but there is a huge difference between having a great subject on paper and walking into that subject’s living room with a camera crew and finding the type of subject that can kill your documentary in the first 30 seconds. The guy opens the door and there is nothing there.

No charisma. No danger. No contradiction. No movie.

I got to Ottawa that night and checked into a Holiday Inn Express in the far suburbs. It was not a dump. It was also not a place that inspired complete confidence. My room was enormous in the way older hotel rooms sometimes are, like they had accidentally given me a conference room with a bed in it. The furniture had seen some shit. The carpet had seen more shit. But I was tired, I slept well, and at that point I had no idea the bed may have been slowly eating me alive.

That would come later.

The next morning I walked over to a giant mall next to the hotel. It was almost completely empty. There is something uniquely depressing and comforting about a suburban mall on a weekday morning. Stores lit up for nobody, escalators moving up and down with no passengers, a food court waiting for lunch break.

I got coffee and breakfast and sat there by myself. Ben was not there because Ben was training for a marathon. This became one of the defining differences between us on the trip. Ben woke up and ran ten miles. I woke up hungover and looked for coffee. Ben would decline after-shoot beers because he was training. I would go find the beers without him. This arrangement was a bit lonely, but it worked fine. So no complaints.

Our cinematographer picked me up at the mall, he had driven up from Toronto so he had a car packed with equipment, then we swung by the hotel for Ben and headed toward Raffi’s house.

Ottawa gets suburban very quickly. Before long we were driving through one of those newer subdivisions where every house looks like it was selected from a menu of six possible houses. Fresh siding. Two-car garages. Small trees that had not had enough time to become trees yet.

Not Raffi’s block but pretty darn similar to it.

And then we pulled up to Raffi’s. This was the HQ of nothing. There was no hint that the man inside had once inserted himself into the middle of a multimillion-dollar battle over Ruthless Records.

No Eazy-E mural.

No framed FBI documents.

No room filled with stolen master tapes.

Just a cookie-cutter suburban house in Ottawa.

Then Raffi opened the door.

My first thought was:

Really?

This is the dude?

I do not know what I expected. Well, perhaps I expected some lingering trace of the nineteen-year-old outlaw from the story. Somebody harder, visibly sketchier. A guy who had spent the last thirty years looking over his shoulder because Jerry Heller or the FBI might eventually come through the door.

Instead, Raffi reminded me of about twenty Armenian guys I knew from Glendale. The guy at the bank who helped me set up an LLC. The guy who owned the smoothie place I frequented and also went to my Equinox. The guy at America’s Best Tires who knew another guy who could fix my car cheaper than the other guy. Friendly. Well groomed. Middle-aged. Almost aggressively normal.

By then he had been married and divorced. He had a kid. He had owned businesses, including a pizza restaurant. Life had done what life usually does: taken the nineteen-year-old at the center of the craziest story imaginable and turned him into a divorced dad living in a subdivision.

I remember looking at Ben like:

Wait, this is the guy?

Ben saw it faster than I did.

“He still had this mischievous look in his eye,” he told me later over Zoom.

And then Ben said something that I thought was strange until I really considered it.

“He had these pretty eyes, I remember, and there was just something about him that I’m like, this guy could get away with a lot.”

That was actually it: Raffi did not look threatening.

“He’s a good talker,” Ben said. “He really makes you feel appreciated.”

The longer I spent with him, the more the old story began making sense. Of course people stayed on the phone with this guy, aspiring rappers believed him when he told them their demo was incredible, he could convince somebody that he was trying to help them when he was actually ripping them off because Raffi liked people. And people liked being liked by him. That is a much more useful trait for a con man than looking like a con man.

We started setting up the master interview. I wanted this to be the interview. Not the shitty development interview you throw into a teaser and then apologize for later and say “don’t worry, we will reshoot when the project sells.”

I wanted it beautiful enough that, two years from now, an editor could cut Raffi into Episode One and nobody would ask why the footage looked different. So we took our time. Lights went up. Camera moved around. We had a great DP (shoutout Kieran Crilly). Sound got sorted. Raffi sat down. Ben began asking questions. And Raffi started talking.

Then he kept talking. The guy could fucking talk. He would start with one question about high school and suddenly we were in a Cuban jail. Or at a New Year’s Eve party on acid. Or inside some fight from thirty years earlier. Half the time you had no idea where he was going until he landed somewhere better than the question Ben had originally asked.

At one point Raffi stopped and worried that maybe he was not giving us what we needed.

Ben reassured him, “It’s amazing. Seriously.”

There was something sweet about that moment because underneath all of Raffi’s swagger he wanted us to like him. He wanted Ben to believe him. He wanted me to believe him. He wanted our DP and sound guy to believe him. We had flown across the continent to hear the greatest story of his life, and somewhere underneath the performance was this middle-aged guy wondering whether maybe the story was not as good as he remembered.

It was.

The first day basically disappeared into the interview. I was producing, but because this was development and we did not have a huge crew, I was also doing the least glamorous job on set: Media. I was the EP and the DIT. Paying the crew, buying lunch, and managing media.

The cinematographer would hand me cards, and I would dump them onto two separate hard drives. Check the folders. Check the copies. Make sure everything existed twice before anybody erased anything.

At noon I was talking with Ben about how Raffi’s story could sustain three episodes. At midnight I would be back at the Holiday Inn staring at a progress bar that said 47 minutes remaining, begging it to finish so I could go to sleep.

That night I went back to the Holiday Inn with the footage, double backed-up the cards and FaceTimed my 10 year old son, Jude.

He was in bed, shirtless, because he was almost always shirtless, eating popcorn and telling me about school and Roblox. Some game called “Fast Food Simulator” where you work in a fast food restaurant flipping burgers. Kids play weird video games these days.

Pinky was sitting beside him.

Pinky was our pit bull, and she was staring at the popcorn like it contained the answer to every question she had ever asked. She could have mauled him and taken the entire bowl. She could have ended the negotiation immediately.

Instead she sat there perfectly still, staring at him with the patience of a monk, waiting for one piece of popcorn to fall her way. Because that is, contrary to public opinion, what 65 pound pitbulls do.

My son talked.

Pinky stared.

I listened.

And behind the FaceTime window, on my laptop, Raffi’s life was slowly copying from one hard drive to another.

I was just a dad in a hotel room in Ottawa, watching my kid eat popcorn in Los Angeles while waiting for footage of another dad confessing to hijacking Eazy-E’s record label to finish downloading.

The transfer had at least 3 hours left and there was a brewpub within walking distance of the hotel, so I texted Ben to see if he wanted to come. He did not drink. Or he was not drinking because of the marathon I honestly cannot remember which but either way, he declined so I walked there alone.

Few things in life better than a cold beer after a long shoot day.

It was raining lightly. I sat at the bar and had a couple IPA’s. Around me were people who lived there, people getting dinner after work, watching whatever hockey game was on television. And upstairs, in a Holiday Inn Express, I had two hard drives containing the beginning of what I was convinced was going to become a hit documentary followed by a hit feature film. I was stoked.

The next morning we went back.

More interview.

More stories.

More cards.

And the strange thing was that the longer we stayed, the less Raffi felt like somebody we had flown there to film and the more he felt like somebody we knew. By the second day, I was no longer thinking:

Really? This is the dude?

I was thinking:

Of course this is the fucking dude.

Ben had been right. The interview was good and now we had Raffi. And his entire story, in the can. But there was only one thing Raffi could not give us.

The thing every archival documentary quietly prays exists somewhere.

The box in the basement.

Chapter 7: Searching for the Pot of Gold and the Jerry Springer Show

There is a fantasy every archival documentary filmmaker has:

You meet your subject, the interview is incredible and then, almost as an afterthought, they say something like, “Oh yeah, I think I have some old tapes somewhere,” disappear into the basement and come back up carrying a dusty cardboard box. Inside is everything:

Home movies nobody has ever seen. Photographs with dates written on the back. Answering-machine tapes. Letters from wannabe MC’s. Receipts. Polaroids of naked music video models. Maybe an old Ruthless Records envelope with a faked logo that Raffi had made. You spend the next six months telling everyone about the moment you “discovered the archive,” as if you were Howard Carter opening King Tut’s tomb instead of a documentary producer going through some dude’s shit in a basement.

I was convinced Raffi had that box. So was Ben.

Raffi had been a teenager in the camcorder era after all, he and his friends filmed themselves constantly. He claimed he had tapes, photographs, paperwork, all kinds of material from the period. And because the Ruthless story happened before everyone carried a camera in their pocket, anything authentic from 1995 had enormous value to us. Raffi’s archive could be the thing that made the past feel alive instead of merely described.

The problem was that Raffi could not fucking find it.

He kept telling us “the good stuff” might be at his ex-wife’s house. And made it seem like she was holding it hostage or some shit. Ben believed him. I was less sure. My inclination was: Great. Big chat. Where the fuck is it?

At one point Ben disappeared into Raffi’s basement and began digging through what he later poetically described over Zoom to me as “boxes and boxes of the accumulated debris of a middle-aged life.” Old PlayStation games. Xbox games. Photos from Armenian weddings. Lots of Armenian weddings. Random shit that had somehow survived twenty or thirty years and several moves while the theoretically priceless Ruthless material had vanished into the ether.

“I spent hours going through his basement,” Ben told me.

He was looking, as he put it, for “this pot of gold.”

“Never quite found it.”

Except he did find something.

I was upstairs when Ben suddenly came running up holding a handful of old photographs and papers with the excitement of someone who had discovered the original print of the Zapruder film.

There was a ticket to The Jerry Springer Show.

There was a letter from the show inviting Raffi to Chicago.

And there were disposable-camera prints: Raffi in Chicago, Raffi clowning around at Michael Jordan’s steakhouse, Raffi apparently inside the Jerry Springer green room.

Ben and I looked at each other.

Wait…

Had this motherfucker already told the Ruthless story on Jerry Springer?

Had Ben spent years chasing a secret hidden inside an FBI report, only to discover that Raffi had confessed to the entire thing on daytime television between a KKK member in full regalia and a woman sleeping with her best friend’s husband?

That would have been extremely Raffi.

Unfortunately, Raffi had gone out to run an errand, so we had to sit there staring at the evidence and wait for him to come home.

When he finally walked back in, we basically held up the photos.

What the fuck is this?

Raffi started laughing.

No. He had not gone on Jerry Springer to confess to hijacking Ruthless Records.

This was something much stupider.

Years earlier, Raffi had got drunk and watched Jerry Springer. At the end of the episode, the show put up a phone number looking for guests caught in some kind of romantic mess.

Raffi called and spoke to a producer.

“I made up the whole fucking story on the spot,” he told us.

Then Jerry Springer called him back. Springer bought Raffi’s fake love triangle story, he flew everybody to Chicago and there was a limo at the airport holding a sign with Raffi’s name on it. Raffi remembered looking at it and thinking, “This is the fucking coolest thing ever.”

Free hotel. Free trip. Per diem. Booze in the limo. Dinner at Michael Jordan’s restaurant. Then Raffi and his fake love triangle went on national television and pretended to untangle a relationship that did not exist.

“It was just really cool being in that city that you’re not even supposed to be in,” Raffi remembered.

I mean, come on. The guy had invented a fake love triangle to get a free trip to Chicago.

The Springer discovery did not give us the archival motherlode we were looking for, but strangely, it made me trust the Ruthless story more.

Later that day Raffi took us to the actual apartment building where he and his friends had made the calls. On paper, the phrase “a teenager in Canada hijacked Ruthless Records” sounds enormous. Standing in that building, it became hilariously small.

A telephone.

A shitty apartment.

A row of metal mailboxes downstairs.

A few teenage boys.

That was enough.

A guy Raffi knew still lived in the building and let us inside. It was not the exact apartment, but it was close enough structurally that we could understand the geography. I filmed the hallways, elevator, mailroom, doors, the depressing fluorescent lighting, the completely ordinary architecture where this completely ridiculous thing had happened.

Outside, a struggling homeless guy came up to the car and recognized Raffi. Raffi recognized him too.

“This is my buddy,” he told us. “From back in the day!” They hugged, Raffi gave him a fist full of Canadian dollars and sent him on his way.

For all the time we had spent searching for physical evidence of 1995, that moment hit me harder than most of the photographs.

We also filmed Raffi’s brother, Dave, who had been around for much of Raffi’s chaos back then. Dave had survived serious health problems and now spoke using a voice device. He was funny, sharp, and completely different from his brother. He could corroborate pieces of Raffi’s story while also giving you the sense that growing up with Raffi must have been exhausting.

I remember listening to him and immediately thinking: great character.

Which is the slightly warped way documentary filmmakers begin processing other human beings after enough years in the business.

A normal person meets Dave and thinks, What an interesting guy!

A documentary filmmaker thinks, Episode Two.

By the third day, however, my body had begun filing its own production notes. I woke up with a rash on my arm. It itched like hell.

I emailed a photo to my doctor, Dr. Patel, back in Los Angeles, but she was still asleep because of the time difference. While everyone else was thinking about Ruthless Records, I started becoming convinced that my room at the Holiday Inn Express had bed bugs.

That possibility soon occupied roughly the same amount of mental real estate as the FBI investigation.

Later we went to lunch at a diner that appeared to contain every elderly person in Ottawa. Everyone was eating soup. I have no idea how we ended up there or why. I just remember sitting among dozens of senior citizens quietly eating bowls of soup while my arm was on fire.

While researching this piece I was sad to discover the place has since closed. So no one will ever get to enjoy the soup at the Lexus Resto-Bar again.

Eventually I stepped outside and FaceTimed Dr. Patel, then walked to the pharmacy next door, bought some kind of lotion, slathered it onto the suspected bed-bug bites and returned to the restaurant.

Nobody had moved.

A gaggle of senior citizens and a film crew. Still quietly eating soup.

This is documentary filmmaking.

That night we took Raffi out for a proper dinner. Just me, Ben and Raffi. The conversation finally turned to something far less entertaining than Jerry Springer but much more important if we were actually going to build a movie around this guy: his life rights.

“Life rights” sounds more sinister than it actually is. We were not buying Raffi’s existence just an agreement that would give us the ability to develop his story with him, use his archive, and potentially adapt the material later into a scripted movie.

Rough House was particularly excited about that possibility. They could already see the comedy version—the hip-hop Superbad—and I explained that to Raffi. If the documentary sold, there would be money. If a scripted version eventually happened, there could be more money. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure that after spending months developing his story, another producer could not show up with a check and walk away with the guy at the center of the whole thing.

Raffi did not sign anything at dinner, but he did not say no. He seemed excited and more importantly, he seemed to trust us.

And just like that, by the next day the shoot was over.

Kieran Crilly, our cinematographer, began breaking down the camera package and loading his car for the drive back to Toronto. Ben was getting ready to fly home to St. Louis. The house that had been a film set for three days was slowly turning back into Raffi’s house.

I ended up standing with Raffi in his garage drinking Molsons.

There were no lights anymore. No interview. No reason to perform. Just the two of us drinking beers while cases and stands disappeared into Kieran’s car.

I could feel that Raffi did not really want us to go.

For three days, a small group of people had flown to Canada because of something he had done when he was nineteen. We had listened to him for hours, dug through his basement, met his brother and talked seriously about turning the craziest period of his life into a television series and maybe, one day, a movie.

Raffi kept hovering around while Kieran packed. There was a real sense that he wanted to find one more location, tell one more story. Keep the party going for another day or two. Maybe longer.

But we were done.

We finished our beers, hugged him goodbye and told Raffi the thing producers tell subjects when a development shoot has gone exactly the way they hoped it would:

We’ll be back when the project’s greenlit.

At the time, it did not feel like a promise. It felt like a schedule.

We had no idea that getting Raffi to tell us everything had been the easy part.

Chapter 8: Inventing an Ending

Eventually the rash went away.

I wrote a shitty review of the Holiday Inn Express on Hotels.com or Expedia or wherever I booked it, complained about the suspected bed bugs, and moved on with my life.

More importantly, I had footage. A lot of it. So we started cutting.

At the same time, Ben and I were working on the treatment and deck, while lawyers began negotiating Raffi’s life-rights agreement.

This is the phase of documentary development where one project somehow becomes five jobs at once. You are trying to tell the story, sell the story, legally control the story, figure out what the story costs and, occasionally, determine whether the story actually has an ending. It’s a lot of work. And that last part was becoming a problem.

The first two acts of Real Muthafuckin’ G’z were fucking great:

Eazy-E dies.

Ruthless Records descends into chaos.

A high school kid in Ottawa hacks the answering machine.

The calls start coming.

The kid pretends to run the label.

Aspiring rappers send money.

Jerry Heller gets involved.

The FBI starts pursuing.

You can feel the movie tightening around Raffi, every stupid decision leads to a bigger stupid decision, the prank becomes a full blown scam, the scam brushes up against an actual multimillion-dollar corporate war and then Federal agents enter the story.

And then...

Nothing happens.

This was a problem.

In the version of Raffi’s life that would have made our jobs much easier, twenty FBI agents kick down Joshua Allen’s apartment door while Raffi is rolling a joint between phone calls to wannabe MC’s. He leaps out the window into a garbage bin, goes on the run across Canada. Jerry Heller hires a PI to find him and Raffi gets caught at the border with a suitcase full of NWA demo tapes and Ruthless Records checks. There is a trial. Maybe Eazy-E’s ghost appears. Raffi goes to prison and, decades later, tells his story to me and Ben from the visitation room with his legs in shackles and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth.

None of that happened.

Raffi was in Canada, the FBI investigation started but then fizzled out, the answering-machine message eventually came down, the calls stopped.

Raffi went back to being Raffi.

That is frequently how real stories end, unfortunately.

They just fizzle out like a cheap firecracker.

Movies are less forgiving.

Ben and I knew we needed a present-day engine for the series. We were not going to manufacture a fake resolution to the FBI investigation or pretend Raffi had been haunted by guilt for thirty years if he had not. But we could ask a different question:

What if Raffi had to deal with the people on the other end of the phone?

Somewhere out there were aspiring rappers who had genuinely believed Ruthless Records wanted to sign them. These were kids who had mailed their demos to Eazy-E’s label and then received the phone call every young artist dreams about.

We love your music.

Welcome to the Ruthless family.

Now send us money.

And that became the third act.

We started calling it the apology tour.

The idea was simple: find some of the artists Raffi had scammed and put him in front of them thirty years later.

What would he say?

What would they say?

Would anybody even remember him?

Would somebody still be pissed?

And then we started thinking bigger. What if one of those artists still made music? What if Raffi finally fulfilled the promise he had made all those years ago? Take them into a studio. Record the song. Put it out for real. And the fake record executive finally becomes, for one day, an actual record executive.

Instead of sitting in a chair telling us what he did when he was nineteen, he would have to confront what it meant to somebody else.

Ben started doing the least glamorous part of investigative journalism: trying to find people who had disappeared thirty years ago.

“I sent out so many emails and calls to try to find someone who was victimized,” he told me over Zoom.

He searched for artists tracked down people connected to Ruthless chased FBI leads worked every stray name and anecdote we had and eventually found at least one person who appeared to have actually been caught up in Raffi’s scam. She agreed to a recorded Zoom interview with Ben and we cut it into our teaser. It was great, took the whole documentary to another level. The apology tour started feeling real.

A group that Raffi scammed.

But there was another problem we could not completely solve with reporting: The logline.

This sounds like the dumbest possible issue to have with such a great story, but it matters enormously. Ben noticed it before I did.

“Is this story easy enough to tell in one sentence?” he wondered. “Everyone I told the story to had basically the same reaction. Once they understood it, they loved it. The problem was getting them to the part where they understood it.”

Because the clean version sounds fantastic:

A Canadian teenager hijacked Ruthless Records.

Done.

But then someone asks: How?

Well, he hacked the answering machine.

Why did that work?

Because Eazy-E had just died and the judge locked the office doors.

Okay, so who owned Ruthless?

Well, that is complicated.

Five minutes later you are still explaining the premise and now the executive is checking Instagram on their phone.

The more Ben reported it, the more complicated the fucking thing got. That matters because documentaries are not sold in the abstract. Eventually somebody has to put your movie on a streaming service next to Love Island, a serial killer doc, and a show about real-estate agents.

Ben put the problem in terms that I still think about:

“How do you advertise this thing when it’s just a rectangle on a streaming-service menu?”

You can spend two years working on a movie and eventually somebody in marketing needs to answer:

What picture goes in the rectangle?

Ben had experienced this himself with Telemarketers. He told me that when he first saw it sitting on HBO, he did not even realize it was nonfiction.

“I had no idea it was a nonfiction docuseries just from the image,” he said. “I thought it was a fictionalized TV series or something. And I was like, ‘This looks funny. This looks good.’”

Then he asked the question that bothered him about ours:

“What’s the Telemarketers equivalent for this show? And I couldn’t visualize it.”

We tried like hell to answer that.

The title helped.

REAL MUTHAFUCKIN’ G’Z.

It was stupid. Aggressive. Funny and ironic. Immediately connected to Eazy-E if you knew the song. And had something I still think is missing from a lot of documentaries today: personality.

It did not look like every other streaming doc.

It was a caper.

A good ol’ fashioned yarn.

A piece of hip-hop history.

I thought all of those things made it better, I’d later find out the marketplace did not necessarily agree.

Still, at this stage we were optimistic, overly so, and then Paramount told us they wanted in but needed a major celebrity attached.

Chapter 9: Drafting LeBron James

The problem Paramount gave us was at least a problem I understood: they wanted stars.

The project had gotten traction at Paramount+, through the MTV side of the company, and the music people there liked it. Bruce Gillmer, a longtime MTV executive who by then was Paramount’s President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events and its top music-content executive for Paramount+ loved the teaser and was very interested.

But liking a hip-hop documentary and greenlighting one are two very different things.

His concern was access. If we were going to tell a three-part story about Eazy-E and Ruthless Records, he did not want three hours of Raffi sitting in Ottawa explaining what happened while everybody truly famous remained an archival clip, he wanted the people whose names made the history feel important right now.

Specifically, he wanted Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Fair enough.

Dre was obvious. Ruthless does not exist without him. N.W.A does not exist in the same way without him. The entire mythology Raffi had hacked his way into started with Eazy and Dre.

Eminem was a little less obvious narratively, but you could make a really good case for why he belonged in this documentary: he was arguably the biggest living artist whose entire career was downstream from that Ruthless/N.W.A/Dr. Dre lineage. I had been at NYU in the late 90’s when Eminem first started bubbling up on underground mixtapes, Rawkus CD’s and hip hop nerd message boards, and he was exactly the kind of obsessive rap fan who might actually remember hearing the bizarre rumor about Ruthless moving to Canada. At minimum, he could speak to what Eazy and that era meant.

People forget Eminem was on some backpack rap shit in the late 90’s.

There was only one problem: getting Dr. Dre and Eminem is not like emailing a publicist and asking if Tuesday at three works. I have spent twenty-five years making hip-hop documentaries. I can get to a lot of people. Sometimes it takes a random connection to a rapper’s cousin, but eventually there is a path. There are also a few people where the path ends at a very large gate.

Dre and Eminem are two of those people.

What we needed was somebody who could walk around the gate. Someone with enough juice that if he called Dr. Dre, Dre would answer.

That narrowed the list considerably.

Fortunately, a few months earlier at Sundance, I had made a new friend named Phil Byron, who ran documentaries at The SpringHill Company. Phil and I hit it off. We talked about projects we might do together. Nothing specific had come of it yet, but when Paramount basically told us, Come back with somebody enormous, I immediately thought of Phil.

Because Phil worked for LeBron James.

And LeBron fucking loves Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

This was not some cynical celebrity attachment where we figured out after the fact that LeBron once heard “Tha Crossroads” at a Cavaliers game. He is from Akron. Bone Thugs are from Cleveland. They are part of the cultural landscape he grew up in, and Phil told me LeBron had actually been trying for years to get a Bone Thugs documentary made. Nobody would buy it. Which was great news for us, except for the minor detail that apparently LeBron fucking James could not get a Bone Thugs documentary greenlit either.

RMFG’Z gave him another way in. Bone were not being bolted onto our story because we needed celebrities for page 24 of the deck. They were central to Ruthless. They were Eazy-E’s protégés and arguably the label’s greatest success after N.W.A. In our story, Raffi hijacks Ruthless at almost the exact moment Bone is exploding (4 times Platinum in case anyone forgot how huge Bone was) into one of the biggest groups in America. Raffi uses Bone’s name to sell wannabe rap groups on the idea of paying him money to listen to their demos. (“We wanna make you the next Bone Thugs.”)

So I sent the project to Phil.

Then, on Mother’s Day, I met him in New York.

I remember the day because every restaurant in Manhattan seemed to be filled with men trying to prove to their mothers that they had not forgotten Mother’s Day.

Every table was booked.

Families everywhere. Flowers. Grandmothers. Little kids dressed nicely. People ordering pancakes and champagne for Mom.

And then there was Phil and me, trying to figure out how LeBron James could help us make a documentary about a Canadian stoner who called himself “Loc.”

We could not get a table, so we sat at the bar of an expensive brunch spot in the West Village and ordered Bloody Marys.

This is another part of producing that I love. You can spend weeks on Zoom calls using phrases like “strategic partnership” and “premium access,” and then the thing actually happens because two guys are sitting at a crowded bar on Mother’s Day drinking vodka with tomato juice.

Phil told me SpringHill wanted in.

That was a huge fucking win.

And by June, the paperwork was done. The emails became wonderfully matter-of-fact about something that felt completely surreal to me: LeBron James was now an executive producer on our weird little Ottawa answering-machine documentary. SpringHill gave us permission to add LeBron and Maverick Carter as EPs, put the SpringHill logo in the materials and start setting buyer meetings together.

LBJ and Bone Thugs

I emailed our teaser editor (Chris Passig):

“We attached LeBron James and Spring Hill (his company) to RMFGz. Can you slip in LeBron’s name somewhere as EP and a Spring Hill logo?”

Very casual.

Just slip LEBRON JAMES in there somewhere.

Ben was significantly less casual.

When he saw the email, he wrote back:

“Exciting times! Please tell me we get to have a Zoom call with LeBron at some point.”

Which made me laugh when I reread it recently because it perfectly captures what happens the first time you get a celebrity of that magnitude attached to something.

Ben had entered Hollywood relatively recently. He understood journalism. He understood that if somebody agreed to participate in your book, generally at some point you would actually speak to that person.

When I interviewed Ben for this article, he admitted what he had imagined at the time.

“I thought, I’m gonna meet LeBron. At the very least, right?”

No, Ben.

Not necessarily.

Maybe never.

That does not mean LeBron’s attachment was bullshit. Far from it.

There are celebrity EPs who actually spend years producing the movie. There are also celebrity EPs whose involvement is closer to, “Yeah sure, you can put my name on it and I’ll tweet the trailer.” And there is everything in between.

Ben told me he has “since learned just how elastic the term “executive producer” can be.”

At the time, though, neither of us was particularly interested in unpacking the vagueries of the EP credit.

We had fucking LeBron James.

Suddenly the celebrity-interview page in our deck became much less theoretical. We had Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, obviously. We wanted Ice Cube. Snoop. Dre. Eminem. Kendrick Lamar. The deck eventually listed a murderers’ row of people who either worked with Eazy or existed somewhere in his cultural wake.

Kendrick was especially funny because Raffi claimed that during the scam he had somehow spoken to a very young (8 year old?) Kendrick Lamar about a record deal.

Did K-Dot really spit on Raffi’s answering machine at age 8? We’ll never know.

I would classify this particular Raffi story somewhere between possible and come on, Raffi.

But Kendrick would have been incredible either way.

Eminem was the one I kept coming back to. Eminem was different, and LeBron could get Eminem’s attention.

Before SpringHill, we had a really good story, a really good teaser, Rough House, Ben’s reporting and Raffi.

Now the first page of our deck could essentially say:

From executive producers Danny McBride and LeBron James.

That is a very different fucking first page.

Ben remembers this as the moment he thought the whole salesman stage was basically over.

As Ben put it when we talked recently:

“I was like, okay, we did what they asked.”

Exactly.

But then Paramount came back with another request.

This one felt even bigger.

They wanted us to tell them exactly what the series would cost and exactly how long it would take to make.

In documentary development, that is the moment when everybody starts using the word real.

Chapter 10: $2,783,933

On August 7, 2024, we got an email that got my attention:

“Hey just an update that Paramount asked us to put together a top line budget and schedule.”

It is an incredibly boring sentence.

It is also the type of boring sentence you spend months trying to receive.

Because a budget means: What would it actually cost us to make this thing?

A schedule means: If we gave you the money, when would we get it?

After we delivered the numbers, the Paramount team was planning to take the project upstairs.

I immediately emailed back:

“Did they give you any ballpark numbers? I assume Chazen is helping us land at a number so we don’t negotiate against ourselves.”

Chazen was Matt Chazen, our agent at CAA.

And yes, this is another little piece of how these things actually work. You do not want a buyer to ask, “How much will this cost?” and then innocently blurt out the cheapest number you can possibly imagine because you are so desperate to get the greenlight.

Congratulations. You just played yourself.

The answer came back the next morning.

“They want us to land at 2.5m.”

Okay.

So we started building the real version.

Three episodes.

Thirty to forty minutes each.

Eight weeks of prep. Four production weeks. Eighteen shoot days. Ottawa again, plus multiple locations around the United States. A director, field producer, assistant producer, production manager, archive producer, cinematographer, AC, sound, DITs, PAs.

Then post.

Two editors. An assistant editor. A post supervisor. Graphics. Color. Online. Sound mix. Network deliverables.

Thirty-nine weeks from start to finish.

I’m going to make the entire budget available with this article because I think filmmakers should actually be able to see this shit.

LINK TO BUDGET

Real budgets are bizarrely hard to find, I spent four years at NYU and do not remember anyone ever handing me a real budget. Film schools teach you what a close-up is. They do not show you what it costs to clear Eazy-E footage, hire two editors for months and deliver three finished episodes to Paramount+.

This was not a theoretical “maybe we could make a show someday” calendar. The schedule had actual dates on it.

Prep would begin October 13, 2024.

Shooting would start in December.

Editing would carry us through the spring.

The finished series would be delivered in July 2025.

Then there was the budget. A budget takes an imaginary movie and assigns a dollar amount to every part of it.

Raffi’s life rights and archival material?

$75,000.

Production travel?

$38,500.

Camera and sound?

$163,643.

Post-production?

$816,390.

There were allowances for celebrity interviews, glam, transportation, insurance and lawyers. I had calculated how many hard drives we would need. I had calculated how much it would cost to QC the finished episodes.

Then there was the music.

You cannot make a documentary about Ruthless Records by putting a generic catalog hip-hop beat underneath a photograph of Eazy-E.

Well, you can.

It will just suck.

We needed Ruthless music. N.W.A. Eazy. Bone Thugs. Songs people actually know. Music videos. News reports. Old photographs. Television appearances. Archival clips of artists who had become some of the most famous people in the history of rap. All of that costs money.

The budget carried $510,000 just for popular music licensing.

Another $247,500 for archival footage and photographs.

More than three quarters of a million dollars before anybody even pressed play on an Avid.

And even that was based on assumptions. The budget noted that the music estimate was “based on no current deal with Ruthless.”

But Paramount needed to know what the show cost if everything did not magically become free because LeBron James liked Bone Thugs.

The spreadsheet kept growing until it finally arrived at:

$2,783,933.

Or $927,977 per episode.

Was that expensive?

It sure as fuck sounds expensive.

But for what we were trying to make? Not really.

A few days before the budget request, Ben had emailed asking what was happening.

“It seemed like they were about ready to make us an offer. They wanted a budget, if I’m not mistaken?”

I was thinking the same fucking thing.

Why else ask?

Why make our production team spend days figuring out whether the archive producer works twenty-seven weeks or twenty-nine? Why have us model music costs, travel days and post-production schedules? Why ask us to figure out precisely what three episodes cost and then take that number into a meeting with your boss?

People do not generally ask you what a house costs unless they are at least considering buying the fucking house.

On August 16, the budget was finished.

Attached were thirty-nine weeks of our future.

If everything went according to that spreadsheet, within two months I would be back on a plane to Raffi’s house.

By Christmas we would be shooting. In January we would start cutting Episode One. By July 2025, Real Muthafuckin’ G’z would exist. Three episodes sitting on Paramount+.

All they had to do was say yes.

While Paramount considered the number, the other buyers began explaining why they would not make it.

Chapter 11: “Too Likable”

Apple was first.

The feedback came back on August 20, the same day our budget and schedule went to Paramount+:

“They said they really liked the story and enjoyed the pitch but it was problematic for them that Rafi was such a likable character given that he conned so many ppl.”

I read that a few times.

Raffi was too likable.

This was almost impressive.

We had successfully made the con man too likable.

And Apple considered that a problem.

I understood the concern intellectually, there is a real ethical question there: If you make a charismatic documentary about someone who did shitty things, are you celebrating them? Are you letting charm erase consequences? Are the people he ripped off being reduced to supporting characters in the great Raffi adventure?

Those are valid questions but there was also something absurd about it.

If Raffi had been less charismatic, there would be no show.

If he was more charismatic, apparently there was also no show.

Hulu had actually been one of the earlier places we pitched. We had a meeting in May, then spent the summer waiting while the project moved around internally. There were layoffs. Executives changed. Weeks passed. I would periodically ask if anybody had heard anything, which is one of the central activities of documentary producing.

Eventually the project made its way up through the ABC News side of Hulu.

The response was almost worse because the person sending it genuinely loved the project.

“This is just not a fit for the higher abc news brass and they are passing. It’s such a wild, amazing story and I love it, personally.”

That sentence contains an entire level of Hollywood bureaucracy.

I love it, personally.

Hulu was out.

Amazon took longer.

We had pitched them back in June. Months later, the response finally came:

“I did really enjoy the pitch. Unfortunately this one will be tough to get across the finish line right now, so it’s going to be a pass for us.”

That one is almost impossible to argue with because it does not actually tell you what is wrong.

“Tough to get across the finish line” can mean a hundred things.

Whatever.

The point is you are not getting across the finish line.

Amazon was out.

Then came Peacock.

Peacock gave us the cleanest pass of the entire process, and maybe the most revealing.

They liked the world.

They liked the POV.

“But ultimately the crime itself just isn’t big enough to get our true crime audience to show up at Peacock. And music has been a tough sell for our viewers.”

There it was.

Our documentary contained too little crime and too much music.

Which was unfortunate because the project was, to a significant degree, a music documentary about a crime.

The crime itself “just isn’t big enough.”

In other words, nobody died. There were no bodies buried under the apartment building in Ottawa. There was no cult compound, no billionaire fraud, no serial killer and no secret room full of human remains waiting to be discovered in Episode Three.

A high school kid fucked with an answering machine.

Ben and I had been thinking about the lack of a dramatic ending as a storytelling problem. Peacock’s note reframed it as a marketplace problem. The stakes were not merely too low for our third act. They were too low for the algorithm.

When I talked to Ben recently, I asked him what he made of all these explanations now. He was skeptical.

“The fact is the people doing the greenlighting don’t know any better than anyone else what’s going to hit,” he said.

He pointed to the history of books, movies and television shows that were rejected over and over before somebody finally said yes. This list includes Breaking Bad, which everyone passed on until a little network called AMC took a gamble.

“Nobody knows what’s going to hit.”

He is right.

And I say that without insulting the people making these decisions. I have sat on the other side. I have passed on projects myself. Sometimes for smart reasons. Sometimes because I simply did not respond to something. Sometimes I was probably completely fucking wrong.

What buyers do have that I don’t are patterns. Data.

So they try to reduce uncertainty.

Except genuinely good storytelling does not do data.

By October, everyone else had passed.

Paramount was still interested.

That was the good news.

The bad news was that Paramount was changing beneath us.

Chapter 12: The Roadrunner Keeps Running

Paramount was laying people off, preparing to merge with Skydance and shutting down divisions.

The problems at Paramount had started well before our budget landed there. Bob Bakish was pushed out as CEO in April 2024 and the company was being run by an unusual three-person “Office of the CEO,” including Chris McCarthy, who also ran Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

Then came the announcement that roughly 15 percent of Paramount’s U.S. workforce—about 2,000 jobs—would be cut. The company was trying to eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in costs while simultaneously figuring out what the company itself was going to become. Five days after we were told Paramount wanted our top-line budget and schedule, Paramount Television Studios was shut down entirely. That was not the division buying our show but if you are trying to sell a $2.8 million documentary series to a company and another part of that company suddenly ceases to exist, you notice and you get nervous.

The whole nonfiction business felt like that in the Spring of ‘24. Layoffs at Hulu. Layoffs at Paramount. Executives disappearing. Mandates changing. Departments shrinking. Projects that had looked promising six months earlier suddenly existed inside companies that were worried about much larger things than whether a Canadian teenager had really hijacked Ruthless Records in 1995.

For me, this felt like the end of the documentary streaming feeding frenzy that had exploded during COVID, when Tiger King became a phenomenon and seemingly every streamer wanted its own bingeable nonfiction series. In 2021 HBO had greenlit Telemarketers and no less than 6 other documentaries from friends of mine. Everyone was working and the budgets were more than healthy. Then the contraction had slowly begun late 2022 into early 2023. By 2024, the party was clearly over.

Still, RMFG’Z was alive in mid-2024, which was huge and more than I could say for the majority of my doc-filmmaking friends.

When I interviewed Ben for this article he said something interesting about how bizarre the entertainment business had been for him. Ben had spent most of his career in journalism and publishing, industries that have hardly been models of financial stability themselves, and then he dipped his toe into Hollywood just in time to watch the documentary boom collapse.

He described his career like this:

“I’m used to my whole career basically being the ground falling out—the Roadrunner cartoon running along a cliff and everything… collapsing beneath.”

Then he added:

“Money always seems to pop up somewhere. So, you just have to go run after it.”

It was funny when he said it.

The Roadrunner.

Feet spinning, ground disappearing but you just keep running.

When I went back through the emails for this article, I realized that was basically what had happened to Real Muthafuckin’ G’z.

By December, according to the schedule, cameras were supposed to be rolling.

No cameras had rolled.

I think that is when I knew.

Not officially, there had still been no pass, but emails stopped arriving; the people who used to call first thing in the morning became people you were following up with at the end of the day.

By January 2025, SpringHill reached back out to Paramount.

Basically: It is a new year. Is this still alive? Should we get on the phone and talk through the budget, schedule and creative?

The answer came the next morning.

January 14, 2025.

Paramount said they still loved the story. They appreciated the creative, the detailed numbers and our patience but:

“Unfortunately, at this time we are going to have to pass on the project.”

There it was.

Five months after they asked for the budget.

They explained that they did not want to keep us “on ice forever.” The company was in limbo because of the merger and they were unable to greenlight the project. There were exceptions, they said, but given our budget and the fact that the story was “a bit niche,” they could not push this one through.

“If things change we will let you know right away.”

I appreciated the honesty.

I also hated it.

In the end, the final answer was not really your teaser sucks or Raffi does not work or we don’t believe the story.

It was the merger.

The company was changing.

This is where I have to be careful about the story I tell myself, because it would be very satisfying to say that Real Muthafuckin’ G’z was absolutely getting greenlit until Paramount collapsed beneath us. I cannot prove that. What I can prove is:

Paramount wrote off $1.12 billion worth of programming in 2024.

Its own SEC filing says that resulted from “major strategic changes” that included removing content from its platforms, abandoning development projects and terminating programming agreements. Of that $1.12 billion, $209 million was specifically development-cost write-offs and contract termination costs.

That is almost perversely perfect. I was asking them to greenlight a $2.8 million documentary while Paramount was writing hundreds of millions of dollars of already-developed programming off its books.

And then there was a political storm beginning to form in the background. Trump had sued CBS, Paramount’s subsidiary, for $10 billion on October 31, 2024 over the editing of Kamala Harris’s 60 Minutes interview. Paramount still needed FCC approval for the Skydance transaction.

On the exact day our pass arrived, January 14, Paramount and Skydance were still answering SEC questions about whether their merger would receive the necessary FCC approval. The merger was supposed to close in the first half of the year.

It wouldn’t close until August.

This is why I keep saying timing is everything in this business.

Chapter 13: We’ll Be Back

There was one person who did not get to watch the teaser while we were pitching it all over Hollywood.

Raffi.

He wanted to see it almost immediately which was reasonable it was his fucking life.

In February 2024, Ben emailed me:

“Can I show it to him?”

I wrote back in an email that reads like it was written by a lawyer:

“I’m afraid the team is opposed to showing Raffi the trailer at this time.”

Ben replied:

“Ok, no worries.”

There was a good reason. Raffi liked social media. A lot. He had posted on Instagram about us while we were filming. Once the teaser existed, it became the most valuable piece of the package. If Raffi got excited and threw the whole thing on Instagram or sent it around Ottawa, we could lose control of it before we even got into the room.

From a producer’s perspective, that made perfect sense. From Raffi’s perspective, I am not sure it did. He had finally told the story and now everyone except him was watching it.

Then Ben fucked up.

In May, he emailed me early one morning:

“I fucked up -- I showed the trailer to this guy EazySteve, who initially connected me to Raphael.”

EazySteve was an important part of how Raffi and Ben had originally found their way to each other. Ben had shown him the teaser and specifically told him not to share it.

Steve did not share it he did something way worse.

He told Raffi he had seen it.

“This morning Raphael wrote me on IG, sounding a bit steamed that he hasn’t seen it.”

Then:

“Obviously, we want to maintain good terms with him.”

I could understand why Raffi was pissed. Imagine a beautifully edited eight-minute version of the best story of your life exists.

Assistants in Los Angeles have seen it.

LeBron James has apparently seen it.

“EazySteve:” has seen it.

You have not.

I couldn’t ignore the irony: Raffi’s most famous act began when he took control of something that did not belong to him and started deciding who got access to it. Thirty years later, we had taken control of his story and were deciding who got access to that.

When I called Ben in July to talk through all of this again, I asked specifically about Raffi. Was he angry? Did the whole experience damage their relationship?

No.

Ben had recently published another book about fentanyl, and Raffi actually helped him track down people in Canada whose family members had died from the drug.

“I love talking with him,” Ben told me.

Raffi was disappointed that the documentary died, of course. But Ben does not think there are hard feelings.

“He understands that we tried our best,” he said. “We really tried to make this happen and we believed in his story.”

And it still did not get made. The last thing I told Raffi in Ottawa was that I would be back once the project was greenlit.

I believed it when I said it.

Chapter 14: The Movie Still Exists for Eight Minutes

The story did not disappear with our documentary.

Eventually a Canadian podcast did an episode about Raffi.

I tried listening to it, I did not make it very far. Ben had not really listened to it either he told me.

When we spoke this summer, he told me another Canadian documentarian had also reached out to him about Raffi’s story. Ben was open to talking. He holds no proprietary claim over the facts of what happened, and neither do I. Raffi is free to tell his story. Someone else is free to make a documentary about it tomorrow.

Ben sometimes thinks the story might still work.

“It’s just such a yarn,” he told me.

That is Ben the journalist talking.

I also understand why he cannot completely let it go cause neither can I.

I still have the teaser and every once in a while, especially if I am hanging out with somebody who really knows hip-hop from that era, like my man Jeff Weiss (shoutout POW Magazine!) I pull it up on my phone.

“You have to see this fucking thing.”

Eight minutes and the best teaser I think I’ve ever made.

Raffi appears.

“My name is Raffi, and when I was in high school in Ottawa, Canada, I hijacked Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records.”

Then the answering machine.

The old photographs.

Ottawa.

Eazy.

Bone Thugs.

The FBI.

Our fake VHS material mixed with the real material until the years start bleeding together.

People laugh.

They lean forward.

And almost every time, when it ends, I get some version of the same reaction:

How the fuck did this not get made?

Ben’s wife apparently still asks the same question. “My wife today still can’t believe this thing didn’t go,” Ben told me.

When I asked him whether, looking back, there was something we should have done differently, he could not really find it.

Neither can I.

I have written a lot in Almost Greenlit about mistakes. Usually when I go back through one of these dead projects, I can eventually find the email, meeting or decision where we fucked it up.

I have stared at this one for two years and I still do not know. What I do know is I really wanted to watch this fucking movie.

And technically, I can.

For eight minutes, Real Muthafuckin’ G’z exists.

The answering machine rings.

Ottawa becomes 1995.

Raffi is nineteen again.

Ruthless Records belongs to him.

And the movie is exactly as good as we always said it could be.

Then the teaser ends.

Because this series deals with real projects, real people, and real companies, here’s the boring but necessary note that AI wrote for me:

Almost Greenlit is written from my personal perspective and memory as a filmmaker and producer involved in the development and pitching of these projects. It is not intended to be a definitive account of what any buyer, executive, company, filmmaker, subject, agent, financier, distributor, or other participant thought, intended, or decided at the time.

Where I describe meetings, pitches, passes, development history, business decisions, or creative choices, I am describing my own recollection, interpretation, and opinion unless otherwise stated. Any quoted material is included from my own correspondence, public materials, interviews, or with permission where appropriate.

Materials such as trailers, teasers, pitch decks, posters, stills, artwork, clips, screenshots, and other project-related assets may be included for commentary, criticism, historical context, archival reference, and educational purposes. I do not claim ownership of any third-party copyrighted material included or referenced here. Unless otherwise noted, photographs included in this series are my own or are used with permission.

Nothing in this series is intended to attack, disparage, or misrepresent anyone involved. The goal is to examine how projects are developed, pitched, passed on, revived, abandoned, or made anyway and what other filmmakers can learn from that process.