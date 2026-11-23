I recently watched Vikram Jayanti’s (2008) BBC documentary The Agony and the Ecstasy of Phil Spector, for the first time and it’s easily one of the best documentaries I’ve seen in years.

The film is essentially two movies running simultaneously: a music doc and a true crime doc.

The first is a chronological exploration of Spector’s musical genius, from The Ronettes’ 1963 masterpiece “Be My Baby” (which I peronally consider one of the greatest pop songs ever recorded) through his later work with John Lennon, loaded with fun facts like that iconic opening drumbeat on “Be My Baby” was apparently a mistake - the drummer accidentally dropped a drumstick during the recording and missed a snare hit, creating that instantly recognizable boom-ba-boom-BOOM rhythm. Spector loved it and kept it. One of the most influential drumbeats in the history of popular music was basically a fuckup.

There’s also an especially hilarious section about Martin Scorsese essentially stealing “Be My Baby” for that incredible, jump-cut-heavy opening sequence of Mean Streets. I won’t spoil the story, but it’s one of the funniest moments in the film and involves John Lennon.

The other movie follows Spector’s murder trial for the killing of actress Lana Clarkson, culminating in the first trial’s hung jury. That whole trial was filmed and broadcast on Court TV and Jayanti uses all that footage to tell the story.

Holding the whole thing together is an extraordinary interview Jayanti conducted with Spector at his home during the trial. And I mean extraordinary. It’s one of the best interviews I’ve ever seen in a documentary. Spector is astonishingly forthcoming about practically every aspect of his life and career, except, conveniently, the murder he’s on trial for.

I have to add: the editing is also fucking brilliant. There’s a montage of Lana Clarkson’s film and television appearances set to a John Lennon song that reaches Adam Curtis levels of cinematic nonfiction ecstasy: Archive, interview, pop music, all colliding into something much greater than the sum of its parts.

I can’t recommend this film highly enough.

And one completely unrelated Christmas footnote: Since we’re about to spend the next month being held hostage by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” it’s worth revisiting Darlene Love’s incredible 1963 recording of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” produced by Spector. Carey has openly acknowledged his influence, and once you hear the two songs back to back, you can’t unhear it.

Watch The Agony and Ecstasy of Phil Spector on Vimeo: