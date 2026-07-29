This is part of a new initiative to provide more practical resources for filmmakers.

It can be impossible to find real info about how projects actually get developed and sold: Real budgets, schedules, pitch decks. Most filmmakers and production companies do not want to share that shit.

I do.

Not because these documents contain some secret formula, but because I want to help demystify a process that is often kept deliberately vague.

And often completely absent in film school too. I dont know about you, but I was never taught any of this shit in film school at NYU.

So with that said, here are:

Three incredibly well-written, well-designed, completely different decks that prove a strong pitch deck can get you into the room, but it cannot make the buyer want the movie.

Some things to look for while reading:

How quickly the deck establishes its premise.

Whether the format of the series / feature is immediately understandable.

How access and characters are presented.

How tone is communicated visually.

Whether the deck answers the buyer’s unspoken question: “Why does this need to exist now?”

Paid subscribers can download all three original pitch decks below. These are the actual PDFs we used—not reconstructed versions or cleaned-up templates.