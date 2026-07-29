Resource: 3 Real Pitch Decks That Got Passed On
Download the original pitch decks for Dogg Pound on Death Row, Mississippi River Styx, and Strange Encounters and see what got us in the door at HBO (and Netflix, Hulu, P+, Apple, etc).
This is part of a new initiative to provide more practical resources for filmmakers.
It can be impossible to find real info about how projects actually get developed and sold: Real budgets, schedules, pitch decks. Most filmmakers and production companies do not want to share that shit.
I do.
Not because these documents contain some secret formula, but because I want to help demystify a process that is often kept deliberately vague.
And often completely absent in film school too. I dont know about you, but I was never taught any of this shit in film school at NYU.
So with that said, here are:
Three incredibly well-written, well-designed, completely different decks that prove a strong pitch deck can get you into the room, but it cannot make the buyer want the movie.
Some things to look for while reading:
How quickly the deck establishes its premise.
Whether the format of the series / feature is immediately understandable.
How access and characters are presented.
How tone is communicated visually.
Whether the deck answers the buyer’s unspoken question: “Why does this need to exist now?”
Paid subscribers can download all three original pitch decks below. These are the actual PDFs we used—not reconstructed versions or cleaned-up templates.
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