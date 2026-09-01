Important context: this was a rough first-draft budget we built for Paramount+ so they could understand what the series might cost. The rates were assumptions. They had not been negotiated with the director, producers, crew, participants or vendors, and in many cases had not even been shown to them yet. If we had gotten the greenlight, we would have gone line by line, negotiated deals and revised the budget, probably many times.

Nothing on these pages should be read as a final or agreed-upon rate.

This is for educational purposes only.