Guest Case File 004: Alex Braverman / Thank You Very Much

Alex Braverman in Venice

A random job about football fans got Alex Braverman’s Andy Kaufman documentary made.

Not an executive who finally came to his senses. Not a celebrity EP. Not a bidding war.

A random consulting job.

By then, Alex had already spent years trying to make the film. A&E had put up $20k for development but then stalled. The Safdies had helped him pitch it all over town. Hulu loved it but had just bought The Amazing Jonathan Documentary. Netflix had made Jim & Andy and did not want another Andy Kaufman project. Everyone had a thoughtful, reasonable explanation for why they could not buy it.

Nobody had a check.

Then Alex took a pandemic consulting gig because he needed money. Impressed with his work, the company asked what he really wanted to make.

He told them about Andy Kaufman.

They cut a check for the entire movie.

Nine years later, Thank You Very Much premiered at Venice, won Best Documentary in Venice Classics, played Telluride, and came out in theaters.

That is the ending every filmmaker wants.

It also taught Alex a lesson that may have fucked him up:

If irrational perseverance worked once, why would you ever stop?

His next project gave him an answer.

Edited for clarity.

“It was the first time I had ever had a lightning-bolt idea.”

Adam Bhala Lough: Take me back to the beginning. Where were you in your career when the Andy Kaufman idea hit?

Alex Braverman: It was 2016. I had been working for about fifteen years, mostly as what they used to call a shooter-producer. Over time, it became clear I was a stronger producer than shooter, especially as production standards got higher and higher.

I had a solid career, but people were always asking, “When are you going to do your own thing? When are you going to make your own movie?”

I had ideas I liked, but nothing that felt like a lightning bolt. Then I had this idea.

There had been a lot done involving Andy Kaufman, but there was no definitive documentary about him. I did not feel like the existing stuff captured the way he made me feel watching his material. That is not a criticism of those projects. They were doing their own thing.

But once I had the idea, it became obsessive. It was the first time anything like that had ever happened to me. I thought, “I have to do this. I am the person to do this.”

Adam: Which is either the beginning of a career-defining movie or the beginning of a terrible financial decision.

Alex: Exactly.

The $20,000 Development

Alex’s first supporter was Molly Thompson, then running A&E Documentary Films during a genuinely insane run for that division: Murderball, Jesus Camp, The Impostor, Cartel Land, Life, Animated-

Adam: I have to stop you there, because that was such a specific moment for documentaries. That list is ridiculous. I mentioned Jesus Camp in another article recently because I honestly do not think that movie gets made today It is so specific, so thorny, so unconcerned with making anybody comfortable. Half the movies you just listed probably do not get made now.

Alex: No. It was an incredible place at that moment. And Molly had an incredible reputation.

Adam: What did $20,000 actually buy you?

Alex: I did not pay myself. I was producing and directing on spec. I had one DP, someone I had worked with a bunch before on Mind of a Chef and other projects (Jeremy Leach). He did all the lighting, all the grip, gaffing, sound, everything.

We had one camera person and one PA. I flew him from the East Coast to Lake Tahoe. It paid for a van, a couple nights of hotels, and we shot for two days. We shot Lynne Margulies one day and Bob Zmuda (Andy’s friend and long-time collaborator) the next.

Then it paid for maybe two and a half or three weeks of editing.

I was supposed to make a five- or six-minute sizzle, but I ended up with a twenty-minute piece that I really liked. It was less, “Here is why you should buy this,” and more, “Here is what the movie is going to feel like.”

I was proud of it.

Adam: That twenty-minute thing was the first actual proof that the movie existed.

Alex: Yeah. It was the first time I thought, “Okay, maybe I am not just talking about this anymore.”

Then Jim Carrey Became Andy Kaufman

While Alex was shooting in Tahoe, Bob Zmuda casually mentioned that Vice had recently come by.

Alex had worked at Vice. He recognized one of the names Bob gave him.

He got nervous.

That project became Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, the Chris Smith documentary about Jim Carrey’s intense, possibly deranged immersion into playing Kaufman in Man on the Moon.

Alex: At first, I did not know what it was. I just knew someone else was around, gathering material.

I was suddenly worried there was a major Andy Kaufman thing coming.

Molly’s response was basically, “We need to wait and see what this is before we advance.”

So the project went on ice.

Adam: That must have been terrifying. You have finally got development money, you have actual footage, and suddenly a much bigger movie might have taken the subject away from you.

Alex: I was terrified for at least a year. Then the movie came out and I was hugely relieved.

It is a great film. But it is not really an Andy Kaufman movie. It is a movie about Jim Carrey, method acting, spirituality, and what happens when you take on a role that deeply.

I watched it and thought, “Okay. There is still a real Andy Kaufman story to tell.”

“Everyone and Their Mother Had Passed.”

By then, Molly Thompson had left A&E for Apple, and Alex felt like he was starting from zero again.

He reached out to Josh Safdie who he did not know personally but suspected was an Andy Kaufman obsessive.

He was right.

Alex: I was a huge fan of the Safdies. I had been following Red Bucket Films, Daddy Longlegs, Good Time. Josh used to post Andy Kaufman-related stuff on Instagram, and I thought, “I bet he would be into this.”

I got his email through someone I knew. I sent this very earnest, probably way-too-long email. I explained that I had the footage, the relationship with Bob, and a take on the story that I did not think had ever really been done.

He wrote back in maybe forty minutes.

I sent him the twenty-minute piece. He got really excited. I started working with his producer, Oscar Boyson. We changed some of the creative based on Josh’s ideas, which made the movie stronger. We cut it down to a five-minute sizzle and made a beautiful deck.

Then we went everywhere.

HBO. Hulu. Netflix. Apple. Epix. Everybody.

Adam: And they all passed.

Alex: They all had different reasons, which was heartbreaking because every reason was specific enough that it could not really apply to the next buyer.

Hulu was probably the most heartbreaking. The executive told us it was one of the best sizzles and best decks she had ever seen.

But they had just bought the Amazing Jonathan documentary.

[Note: I did an article and interview about this documentary: GUEST CASE FILE 001 Benjamin Berman / The Amazing Johnathan Documentary]

Alex: Hulu felt it was too close… an oddball outsider-comedian documentary.

Adam: That’s ridiculous. They’re nothing alike.

Alex: Netflix had just done Jim & Andy. One executive basically said, “I am so over Andy Kaufman right now.”

Apple did not want to pick up what they saw as a leftover project from another network.

Everyone had a reason.

Adam: Nobody has ever made an executive say, “I hate your project and I never want to see you again.” It is always a very elegant reason why they cannot buy it this week.

Alex: Exactly. And eventually, you have heard enough elegant reasons that it starts to feel like the market has spoken.

At one point I was trying to revive things through XTR. I was trying to get back in touch with Josh and Benny.

Everyone basically told me, “The market has already spoken. Move on.”

That was around 2020. I had been working on it for four years. It felt over.

I could not let it go, but it felt like I had been dumped by the love of my life. Except she had already moved on, gotten married, and had kids.

The Football Deck That Saved the Movie

The Andy Kaufman movie did not come back because an executive reconsidered.

It came back because Alex was broke enough to take a job he would ordinarily have declined.

Alex: This was deep pandemic. All my work was shooting in the field, and that had stopped. I needed work.

A company called Wavelength reached out. They had seen a kid’s show I had worked on, Waffles + Mochi, and asked me to look at a deck and give them notes. They liked the notes. Then they had another project: a feature documentary about Philadelphia Eagles fans that they wanted to turn into a scripted series.

Normally, I would have said, “I do not write treatments. I do not like football. I do not want to develop your movie into a series.” But they were nice, and I was desperate for money.

I spent a summer researching football fandom in Kansas City, Buffalo, all these places. I turned in a deck. They liked it so much they asked me, “What else do you want to do? What are your dream projects?”

And I said, “Everyone and their mother has passed on the only thing I want to do. It is this Andy Kaufman documentary. Take a look at it.”

They came to Los Angeles. We had dinner in Beverly Hills. They said they had just come from Tremolo, that Morgan Neville wanted to produce the movie, and that they were going to finance it.

I was like, “What are you talking about?”

They just wrote the check for the movie.

Five years into driving a hundred miles an hour into every brick wall imaginable, I had taken a random job I normally would have been too snobby to take. Then the company I did it for believed in the Andy Kaufman movie. They just thought it was a movie they wanted to see.

The Movie Got Made. The Business Changed Anyway.

Alex’s initial budget was around $1.5 million to $1.6 million. By the time the movie was made—with Tremolo’s resources, Morgan Neville producing, and the scale of the music and production expanding—the final cost was a little more than $2 million.

Producer Lauren Belfer in Bob Zmuda’s “vault”, a room in his basement w/ boxes and boxes of everything that Andy ever did

Then the film premiered at Venice in 2023.

It won the Venice Classics award for Best Documentary.

The next day, Alex was in Telluride.

This should have been the sale.

It was not.

Alex: We played Venice one day and Telluride the next. It was the middle of the strikes. There was a lot of buzz, but buyers were nervous. There was consolidation everywhere. Everybody was waiting to see what happened with budgets and streamers and the whole business.

The Film’s Producers, editor, Alex, Andy’s Girlfriend Lynne Margulies) in Telluride

Adam: I remember that period. More with scripted movies, obviously, but actors were not even showing up to premieres because they were worried about looking like scabs or being seen as crossing some kind of line. It made the festivals feel weirdly muted at exactly the moment you needed people to show up, make noise, do press, and create urgency around the films.

Alex: Yeah. In Telluride, there were actors there, but they were wearing hats and glasses, slipping into the backs of theaters to appreciate the applause, but not going onstage for Q&As.

It was just a strange moment. Even though the strikes were affecting scripted work more directly, all of these companies were dealing with the same uncertainty. They were asking: What does this mean for our budgets? What does this mean for the business? Everybody was skittish.

I think we all thought we would sell it the week after the festival. Or maybe two weeks after. It took eight or nine months.

Adam: That is the other thing people do not understand. You can make the movie get into Venice win a major award and you can still be sitting there eight months later, calling your sales agent every fucking day.

Alex: My sales agent hated me by the end because I was so annoying.

Every announcement was like, “This person left that company and joined Metrograph. We should email Metrograph today. What are they doing?”

Eventually, Drafthouse Films saw it and just said, “I like this movie. This should be in theaters.”

They were very supportive. It got a theatrical run. It went to VOD. Now it is on MUBI.

I feel extremely grateful.

But the business model changed while we were making it. When the film was financed, people were not crazy to think a documentary like this could sell for more than it cost. That was the model.

By the time it came out, the world was different.

The Dangerous Lesson of a Happy Ending

Adam: You got the thing that every filmmaker dreams about. You had a movie everybody passed on, you refused to quit, and eventually it got made. The danger is that it teaches you: “Never give up. Push through every wall. The next one will work too.”

And look, to get anything made in this business, you kind of have to be a little insane. You have to be irrational. A rational person would not do this.

But if you want to get shit done, you have to believe in something longer than other people do.

Alex: That is exactly the danger.

I think irrational perseverance is the thing I am most grateful for on this movie. But it is also the most dangerous lesson.

I just came off another experience where I spent almost three years chasing something. I thought, “Obviously this will happen, because it happened on the Kaufman project. All I have to do is persevere.” It blew up spectacularly in my face.

So on one hand, I think the only way to get something made that you care about is to push and push and push. Go around, over, and through every wall.

But risk is addictive. I think I have a dangerous tolerance for it now.

Adam: So what do you do with that? How do you keep the faith without lying to yourself? And what are you doing now that your 3 year dev project just died?

Alex: I do not really know yet.

But I am picking the camera back up. I just shot four days in Houston on something that could become this really run-and-gun vérité documentary. I was my own camera person, director, producer, PA. I went to Home Depot and bought Velcro to attach a lav mic to the back of my camera.

It is the most fun I have had working on anything since the Kaufman film.

There is this old agricultural idea of slash and burn. When the crops are not delivering, you cut everything down, burn it, and make the soil fertile again. That is kind of what it feels like right now. Maybe polish has to go. Maybe the old model has to go. Maybe you just make something alive.

I do not know where it gets seen or who pays for it. But I like the scrappy approach. I like being able to say, “I had an idea, and I saw it through.”

Adam: Even if nothing comes of it, there is something powerful in that. It does not put money in your pocket, unfortunately. But it reminds you: “Oh. I can still do this shit.”

Alex: Exactly.

Adam: It is interesting because you, me, and Steven Leckart are all basically saying the same thing right now.

The industry is in this terrible contraction. Companies are disappearing, development money is disappearing, everybody is waiting around for permission from buyers who may not even know what they are buying anymore.

And all three of us are responding by picking up cameras and shooting things ourselves.

Not in some romantic “let’s go make a movie for free forever” way. We all still need to make a living. But there is something freeing about going back to the beginning: finding a thing that interests you, grabbing a camera, and seeing what happens before twelve people have had the opportunity to explain why it cannot happen.

And I am sure we are not the only ones.

There are probably a lot of filmmakers right now who are tired of waiting. They are out shooting weird, personal, scrappy shit on their own. So weirdly, I am optimistic. Because in three or four years, all that stuff is going to start coming out. And it might look different from what the industry has been making. It might be less polished, less approved-by-committee, more handmade, more specific, more alive.

Alex: Yeah. That is exactly how it feels.

The Lesson

Alex Braverman’s Andy Kaufman movie took almost a decade to get made and come out.

The easy lesson is: never give up.

The more honest lesson is harder.

Sometimes perseverance is the only thing separating a movie from oblivion. But that can be dangerous too.

But more importantly:

Sometimes one random job you did not really want to take changes everything.

Not because it is secretly your dream job. Alex did not give a shit about football. He took it because he needed the money.

But he did not phone it in.

He took the assignment seriously, did the research, made a great deck, showed the people who hired him what kind of filmmaker and collaborator he was. Then, when they asked what he actually wanted to make, they cut a check.

That is the part people miss when they tell this story as luck.

You have to leave the house, take the meeting, meet new people, do good work on the thing in front of you, even when it is not the thing you were hoping would save your life. Because sometimes the job you take just to get through the month becomes the relationship that finally gets your movie made.

Post Script

Alex emails me later: “I want to stress that the moral of the consulting job is not take money when you’re broke - it’s say yes to stuff because you never know what leads to what. Relationships are everything, and when I said yes to an opportunity even though it wasn’t an obvious fit, it lead to a relationship with great people. Jen and Joe at Wavelength genuinely changed my life forever.”

Framed poster on Bob Zmuda’s wall

Because this series deals with real projects, real people, and real companies, here’s the boring but necessary note:

Almost Greenlit is written from my personal perspective and memory as a filmmaker and producer involved in the development and pitching of these projects. It is not intended to be a definitive account of what any buyer, executive, company, filmmaker, subject, agent, financier, distributor, or other participant thought, intended, or decided at the time.

Where I describe meetings, pitches, passes, development history, business decisions, or creative choices, I am describing my own recollection, interpretation, and opinion unless otherwise stated. Any quoted material is included from my own correspondence, public materials, interviews, or with permission where appropriate.

Materials such as trailers, teasers, pitch decks, posters, stills, artwork, clips, screenshots, and other project-related assets may be included for commentary, criticism, historical context, archival reference, and educational purposes. I do not claim ownership of any third-party copyrighted material included or referenced here. Unless otherwise noted, photographs included in this series are my own or are used with permission.

Nothing in this series is intended to attack, disparage, or misrepresent anyone involved. The goal is to examine how projects are developed, pitched, passed on, revived, abandoned, or made anyway and what other filmmakers can learn from that process.