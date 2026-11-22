I was reading Dante Ross’s fabulous article about KMD’s Black Bastards (one of the most infamous and unjustly censored albums in hip-hop history) there’s a story in there I’d never heard before about Subroc, MF DOOM’s younger brother, who apparently took his entire record advance and, while tripping on LSD, just gave it all away.

Which reminded me of one of the greatest stories anyone has ever told me about the music business and blowing a record advance.

It involves the legendary Chris Blackwell, the even more legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry, a considerable amount of cash, and one of the most inexplicable purchases in the history of Fifth Avenue.

But first I have to explain how I became friends with Chris Blackwell, one of the most important figures in the history of recorded music.

Chris founded Island Records in Jamaica in 1959 and introduced Bob Marley to the rest of the world. He also helped launch or develop the careers of U2, Grace Jones, Steve Winwood, Cat Stevens, and countless others. Without Blackwell, popular music as we know it would sound considerably different. He also happened to be a very shrewd businessman, which will become important later.

In the 1980s he got into movies, backing and distributing films like Jim Jarmusch’s Down by Law. Eventually he started Palm Pictures, a boutique film distribution company that put out a wonderfully eclectic assortment of films, including Dark Days, The Believer, and Dig!.

In 2003, my first feature film, Bomb the System, played at the second annual Tribeca Film Festival. I was 23 years old, had absolutely no idea what I was doing, and was thrilled that anybody wanted to watch my movie about teenage graffiti writers running around New York City. U can watch it on Tubi (who I receive absolutely no money from and can’t figure out to this day where the money goes but such is the streaming business in the post-Capitalist hellhole we currently live).

Anyway Blackwell loved it. He eventually bought the film for a $100,000 advance and planned a limited theatrical release.

I thought this was a pretty incredible turn of events. The guy who helped make Bob Marley a global superstar was now releasing my movie about graffiti writing scumbas.

Anyway, after Bomb the System came out, I started working on a documentary about Lee “Scratch” Perry with my friend and fellow NYU film school graduate Ethan Higbee.

On set of The Upsetter in Switzerland circa 2005

For those unfamiliar with Scratch, he was arguably the greatest reggae producer of all time and one of the chief architects of dub music. He helped shape Bob Marley’s early sound, produced classics by Junior Murvin, Max Romeo, and the Congos, and pioneered recording techniques that influenced everything from hip-hop to electronic music. His Black Ark studio in Kingston was one of the most extraordinary creative laboratories in music history.

He was also living on a different planet than all of us.

And his relationship with Chris Blackwell was complicated, to put it mildly.

Blackwell greatly admired Scratch. In fact, he once said he’d learned more from Lee Perry than anyone else in the record business. Scratch, meanwhile, had some pretty serious issues with Blackwell. At one point he released a record called Judgement in a Babylon, featuring a drawing of Blackwell as a vampire drinking blood.

Imagine having a business disagreement with someone and instead of hiring a lawyer, they release a record depicting you as a bloodsucking vampire.

That’s Lee Scratch Perry.

But despite all this, they were also friends. Or at least whatever passes for friendship between two titans in the music industry.

Anyway, back to the point of this story.

While we were hanging out at his office near Chelsea Pier, Blackwell told me about a meeting he’d once had with Scratch in New York City.

Lee had come to him with an idea for a new album.

I can’t for the life of me remember which album this was supposed to be, or whether it ever got made. I wish I’d written down the details at the time.

What I do remember is this:

By this point Scratch was already an internationally respected producer and recording artist, and Blackwell was willing to put up a substantial amount of money for him to make the record.

There was just one condition.

Scratch wanted the advance in cash.

No wire transfer. No check. Cash.

This was apparently a recurring theme with Scratch, as Ethan and I would discover during our own dealings with him (more on that some other day).

Blackwell agreed, handed over the money, and sent Scratch on his way, presumably to return to Jamaica and make another masterpiece.

Except Scratch had other plans.

According to Blackwell, that very same day, Lee walked into an expensive store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. I can’t remember which one. Maybe Tiffany’s. Maybe Fortunoff. Somewhere that sold the sort of things wealthy people buy for their dining rooms.

And there, for reasons that remain entirely unknown to me, he took his entire record advance and spent it on a small box of silver-plated spoons.

Yes.

Spoons.

Not microphones, studio equipment, or instruments.

Silver-plated fucking spoons.

A whole box of them.

Blackwell told me he was absolutely furious when he found out. Here he’d given one of the greatest musical minds of the twentieth century a sizable sum of money to make an album, and the guy had walked into Fortunoff and blown the entire advance on cutlery.

I wish I could tell you how much money we’re talking about. I don’t remember. But apparently it was enough to leave Chris Blackwell questioning his own business acumen decades later.

Now, if the story ended there, it would already be one of my favorite anecdotes about the music industry.

But it doesn’t.

Because Blackwell told me that he later discovered what had become of the spoons.

Years after buying them, Scratch had apparently been staying at someone’s house in London, sleeping on their couch.

And at some point during his stay, he went into the backyard and buried the entire box of spoons in the dirt.

Just buried them.

Like a pirate burying treasure.

Except instead of gold doubloons, it was silver-plated dinnerware purchased with a record advance from Island Records.

Why spoons? And why bury them? Was he planning to come back and dig them up? And, perhaps most importantly, does the person who owns that house in London have any idea what’s buried in their backyard?

Unfortunately, Scratch died in 2021, so I don’t think we’ll ever get a satisfactory explanation.

But somewhere in London, there’s still a small fortune’s worth of Lee Scratch Perry’s silverware sitting underground.

Nothing out of the ordinary here. Just Lee Scratch Perry holding the Holy Bible with a postcard of our documentary taped to the pages. And Keith Richards.