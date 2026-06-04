The Original Pitch Deck: What We Showed HBO
A page-by-page breakdown of the Mississippi River Styx deck
THE DECK (Thanks to Tim and Andy for giving permission to use this)
Page 1 Title page
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This title page does a lot with very little. It doesn’t explain the movie. It makes you feel the movie. That’s valuable. A great title page should create a temperature. The risk is that mood alone can seduce filmmakers more than buyers. A buyer still needs to know: what is the story, who is the audience, and why now?