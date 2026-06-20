Guest Case File 003: A String of Killings / Nathan Brand

Spokane, Washington filmmaker Nathan Brand and his partner thought they had found the impossible: a true-crime story with actual answers.

A confession. A dying sheriff’s final obsession. Strange small-town characters. A final-act revelation that recontextualized everything that came before it.

But in trying to make the story complete, they may have made it harder to pitch. Every explanation required another explanation. The project was not lacking twists. It may have had too many.

And when it finally came time to take the film to market, they did not (in my opinion) have the kind of experienced producing partner who could help simplify the story, package it properly, and make the right buyers feel confident they could deliver.

That is the real Almost Greenlit lesson. It is not that true crime is har…