The other day, I compiled and counted all the teaser videos I produced for projects in development at my company, ALL FACTS. I realized I had made nearly 30 of them.

Nearly 30 awesome fucking teasers.

If you don’t know - these are videos we used to pitch networks and streamers. The process usually went like this: we’d make a teaser, our agents at CAA would send it around to buyers, and if the buyers responded to it, they’d agree to take the pitch. Then we’d get on Zoom, pitch the project, and hopefully sell it.

Except most of the time, we didn’t.

So I realized I had poured a tremendous amount of blood, sweat, tears, time, and real money into nearly 30 teaser videos for projects that never happened.

And then I realized something else: there might actually be value in sharing them.

For up-and-coming filmmakers who want to learn from my struggle, my mistakes, and even the things that weren’t mistakes at all just the weird vagaries of this wacky industry we’re in. And not only documentary filmmakers. I think these lessons are valuable for narrative filmmakers, writers, producers, and really anyone with a passing interest in how this fucked-up business actually works.

So here we go.

I’m opening up the graveyard.

Partly to help other people learn. Partly, maybe, to work through some of my own trauma… the trauma of rejection (it’s real).

Yes, I had a massive hit with my series Telemarketers, which was the most-watched documentary on HBO that year, critically acclaimed, nominated for an Emmy (we lost to Beckham) and made real money.

But we won’t be discussing that project here.

We’ll be discussing the ones no one ever heard of.

Some of which I truly believe could have been as big as Telemarketers, if not bigger. Some that could have won Oscars. No kidding. Some that could have positively changed communities.

But they didn’t get greenlit.

So here we are.

I look forward to taking this trip down memory lane with you. Hopefully we can all learn a little something.

— ABL